The final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday, March 8, 2026. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.
IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final: Date, Venue, Match Time And Live Streaming Details
T20 World Cup Final: Here's everything you need to know about IND vs NZ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final.
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final: The stage is set for a historic showdown at the world’s largest cricket stadium. Following India's thrilling semi-final win over England and New Zealand's thumping win against South Africa, the two cricketing giants will face off for the ultimate prize in Ahmedabad.
Here are the essential details for IND vs NZ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final:
Match: India vs New Zealand (Final)
Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST
Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST
Live Streaming and Telecast Details
Fans in India can catch IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final match action live across multiple platforms in various regional languages:
Live Telecast (TV): IND vs NZ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada).
Live Streaming (Digital): You can stream IND vs NZ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final live on JioHotstar app and website.
Radio: Live commentary for IND vs NZ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final will likely be available on All India Radio (AIR) and digital sports radio platforms.
India’s Road to T20 World Cup 2026 Final
India’s journey to the T20 World Cup 2026 final has been a blend of record-breaking aggression and tactical grit. After a perfect run in the group stages, the defending champions faced a brief setback in the Super 8s with a loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad, snapping their 12-match winning streak. However, they bounced back in a high-stakes "virtual quarter-final" against West Indies at Eden Gardens, where Sanju Samson’s heroic 97* sealed their semi-final spot.
In the semi-final at Wankhede, India showcased their batting depth by posting a mammoth 253/7, the highest-ever total in a World Cup knockout. Despite a sensational century from England’s Jacob Bethell, India’s death-bowling specialists, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, held their nerve to secure a 7-run win.
Now, Suryakumar Yadav’s men head to Ahmedabad for a grand finale against New Zealand.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where and when is the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Final?
How can I watch the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final?
You can watch the live telecast on Star Sports Network channels in various languages. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
What was India's path to the T20 World Cup 2026 Final?
India had a strong group stage, a setback against South Africa in the Super 8s, and then secured their semi-final spot with a win against the West Indies. They won the semi-final against England by 7 runs.
What was the highest score in a World Cup knockout match mentioned in the article?
India posted a mammoth 253/7 in their semi-final match, which is the highest-ever total in a World Cup knockout game.