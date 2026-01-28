India has taken a commanding 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, securing the series win.
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Toss Time, Match Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Info
After clinching the series by sheer domination, India face New Zealand again in the 4th T20I. Find toss timing, live streaming, and TV broadcast details ahead.
India have firmly taken control of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, racing to a 3-0 advantage that has already put the contest beyond reach for the visitors.
The series was wrapped up in commanding style during the third match, where the hosts cruised to an eight-wicket victory in a thoroughly dominant performance.
The chase was headlined by an extraordinary display from Abhishek Sharma, who remained unbeaten on 68 from just 20 balls. He was well supported by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, whose brisk 57 off 26 deliveries ensured the target was overhauled with ease.
With the series secured, India would now aim to maintain their momentum and press home their superiority. The match is set to take place at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and here's a look at the IND vs NZ 4th T20I toss time, as well as live streaming and TV broadcast details.
India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Toss Time
With the IND vs NZ 4th T20I set to start at 7:00 PM IST, the toss will, hence, be conducted around 6:30 PM IST, that is half-an-hour before the match starts.
Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Santner, the team captains, should reveal their respective playing XIs once the toss has been conducted.
IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast
Those who wish to watch the IND vs NZ 4th T20I live stream can tune into the JioHotstar app or website. They must note that an active subscription will be required to watch the full match.
As for the TV broadcast, the India vs New Zealand T20 match will be aired on the Star Sports Network.
The live stream and TV broadcast will begin well before the toss is conducted, providing key updates ahead of the clash.
