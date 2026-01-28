Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ 4th T20I Toss Time, Match Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Info

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Toss Time, Match Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Info

After clinching the series by sheer domination, India face New Zealand again in the 4th T20I. Find toss timing, live streaming, and TV broadcast details ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India have firmly taken control of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, racing to a 3-0 advantage that has already put the contest beyond reach for the visitors.

The series was wrapped up in commanding style during the third match, where the hosts cruised to an eight-wicket victory in a thoroughly dominant performance.

The chase was headlined by an extraordinary display from Abhishek Sharma, who remained unbeaten on 68 from just 20 balls. He was well supported by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, whose brisk 57 off 26 deliveries ensured the target was overhauled with ease.

With the series secured, India would now aim to maintain their momentum and press home their superiority. The match is set to take place at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and here's a look at the IND vs NZ 4th T20I toss time, as well as live streaming and TV broadcast details.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Toss Time

With the IND vs NZ 4th T20I set to start at 7:00 PM IST, the toss will, hence, be conducted around 6:30 PM IST, that is half-an-hour before the match starts. 

Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Santner, the team captains, should reveal their respective playing XIs once the toss has been conducted.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast

Those who wish to watch the IND vs NZ 4th T20I live stream can tune into the JioHotstar app or website. They must note that an active subscription will be required to watch the full match. 

As for the TV broadcast, the India vs New Zealand T20 match will be aired on the Star Sports Network. 

The live stream and TV broadcast will begin well before the toss is conducted, providing key updates ahead of the clash. 

Also Check: Suryakumar Yadav Makes Big Leap In ICC T20I Rankings After IND vs NZ Heroics

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current score in the India vs New Zealand T20I series?

India has taken a commanding 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, securing the series win.

Who were the standout performers in the third T20I?

Abhishek Sharma remained unbeaten on 68 off 20 balls, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav scored 57 off 26 balls, leading India to an easy victory.

When and where will the 4th T20I between India and New Zealand take place?

The 4th T20I is scheduled to be held at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, with the match starting at 7:00 PM IST.

What time is the toss for the 4th India vs New Zealand T20I?

The toss for the 4th T20I will take place around 6:30 PM IST, half an hour before the match begins.

How can I watch the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I live?

The match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app or website with an active subscription. It will also be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ 4th T20I IND Vs NZ Live Streaming IND Vs NZ Toss Time
