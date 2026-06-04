Virat Kohli Return Date Revealed? Report Offers Encouraging Injury Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli sustained hamstring injury, likely missing Afghanistan ODI series.

He might recover for final ODI, but team prioritises full rest.

Rohit Sharma also doubtful; BCCI yet to issue official updates.

Virat Kohli Injury Update: Virat Kohli will reportedly miss the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. The star batsman appears to have sustained a hamstring injury during RCB's IPL 2026 final triumph over Gujarat Titans, but a new report has offered fans a reason to be optimistic about his recovery timeline. Kohli ended another outstanding campaign on a high, scoring an unbeaten 75 in the title clash and finishing the season with 675 runs. With India set to begin their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan on June 13 in Dharamsala, fans were looking forward to seeing him continue that form in national colours.

Positive Update On Virat Kohli's Recovery

According to a report by The Indian Express, Virat Kohli has been advised to undergo at least two weeks of rest as he recovers from the hamstring issue, adding that the veteran could potentially regain fitness in time for the third and final ODI of the series, scheduled for June 20.

Despite that possibility, the same report indicates that selectors are unlikely to include him in the squad.

With only three matches in the series, bringing Kohli back for a single game may not be viewed as a practical option. India have a busy schedule ahead, including an ODI series against England in July. As a result, team management might prefer to give him additional recovery time rather than rushing him back into action.

It is important to note that the BCCI has not yet issued any official statement regarding Kohli's fitness status, availability, or any replacement plans.

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Rohit Sharma Also Doubtful

Kohli may not be the only senior player whose participation is in question. News agency ANI reported that Rohit Sharma is also doubtful for the Afghanistan series.

While the exact reason behind Rohit's uncertain status has not been disclosed, speculation has centred around fitness management and workload concerns. The opener experienced a brief injury setback during IPL 2026 but returned before the tournament concluded.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official update from the BCCI. While Kohli's reported recovery timeline appears encouraging, his immediate return to international cricket remains uncertain.