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HomeSportsIPLEngland Star Slams IPL Pitches, Calls Endless Run-Fests 'Boring'

England Star Slams IPL Pitches, Calls Endless Run-Fests 'Boring'

Liam Livingstone has questioned the batting-friendly pitches in IPL 2026, stating that constant high-scoring games became "quite boring".

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • England's Liam Livingstone criticized IPL 2026's excessively flat pitches.
  • Flat pitches led to record scores and reduced bowling challenge.
  • Broader debate on bat-ball balance, Impact Player continues.

Liam Livingstone IPL Pitches: England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has weighed in on one of the biggest talking points from IPL 2026, expressing concerns over the extremely batting-friendly conditions that produced a season packed with record-breaking totals and successful run chases. The latest IPL campaign witnessed an unprecedented number of high-scoring encounters. Teams crossed the 200-run mark on numerous occasions, both while batting first and even chasing. While there were those who enjoyed the fireworks, Livingstone believes the balance between bat and ball may have tilted too heavily in favour of the batsmen.

Livingstone Questions IPL 2026 Pitch Conditions

Speaking on the Stick To Cricket podcast, the Sunrisers Hyderabad star shared his thoughts on the surfaces used throughout the tournament and admitted that the constant flow of boundaries reduced the challenge for players.

Livingstone pointed to one particular game involving Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians as an example of how batting dominated proceedings throughout the season.

"We were playing Mumbai and we chased 230 or 240 in 18 overs. I thought it is actually quite boring. Just watching people go 6, 6, 6."

"There is no real skill involved. The pitches were so flat and the Impact Player just comes in. The boundaries are big enough but the pitches are so flat. At Mumbai, the ball just absolutely flies. In Hyderabad, he played at the same pitch maybe five or six times," he added.

The England international suggested that while stadium dimensions were not necessarily small, the nature of the pitches made life significantly easier for batters. According to him, the surfaces offered little assistance to bowlers, resulting in contests that often felt one-sided.

Also Check: Rohit Sharma Likely To Miss Afghanistan Series After Virat Kohli

Debate Over Bat-Ball Balance Continues

Livingstone's comments echo concerns that were frequently raised by fans and analysts during the season. Social media discussions throughout IPL 2026 often centred around whether the tournament had become too heavily skewed towards batting.

Supporters of high-scoring cricket argue that six-hitting spectacles are a major attraction of the IPL. However, critics believe that the most entertaining contests come when bowlers are also able to influence games and force batters to adapt.

The introduction of the Impact Player rule has further intensified the debate, with many observers arguing that the additional batting depth has contributed to the surge in massive totals.

Before You Go

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About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
SRH IPL Controversy Liam Livingstone IPL
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