ICC Delegation Arrives In Bangladesh Ahead Of BCB Elections

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ICC delegation reviewed Bangladesh Cricket Board's internal developments.

Visit precedes June 7 election for new BCB leadership.

Interim committee leads BCB after previous regime dissolved.

Dhaka: A two-member ICC delegation visited Bangladesh to review the developments within the country's cricket board BCB ahead of its scheduled election on June 7.

The BCB is currently run by an interim committee headed by former opener Tamim Iqbal after the national sports council dissolved the previous regime led by Aminul Islam for alleged large scale irregularities.

"A two-member delegation appointed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), comprising ICC Board Directors Dr Mohammed A.S. Moosajee (Cricket South Africa) and Mr Tavengwa Mukuhlani (Zimbabwe Cricket), recently visited Bangladesh to engage with a range of stakeholders to review developments linked to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

"The ICC wishes to clarify that the delegation will submit its findings and observations to the ICC Board in due course and will not be making any media comment on the matter," said the ICC in a statement.

It was also under Aminul Islam's tenure that BCB had decided to pull out of the T20 World Cup in India in retaliation to BCCI's instruction to KKR for removing senior pacer Mustafizur Raham from their IPL 2026 roster.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)