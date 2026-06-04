Twisha Sharma's Husband, Mother-In-Law Getting VIP Treatment In Jail: Sources

Former model Twisha Sharma's husband and mother-in-law are reportedly getting VIP treatment in jail after being sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a local court in Madhya Pradesh.

Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, who is a retired district judge, were reportedly shifted to the hospital ward inside Bhopal Central Jail instead of being housed in regular barracks following their judicial remand, ABP News has learnt.

Also Read: Overqualified Candidates Can't Claim Jobs Meant For Lower Qualifications: Supreme Court

Sources said Giribala Singh has been accommodated in the jail hospital citing security concerns, while Samarth Singh has been kept there on medical grounds linked to injuries. The development has triggered allegations that the accused mother-son duo are receiving preferential treatment despite being sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a local court.

Dramatic Scenes In Courtroom

The controversy comes a day after dramatic scenes unfolded in court when Giribala Singh, accused in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, expressed fears about her safety inside prison. The former judge told the court that during her years in service she had sentenced several criminals who are now lodged in the same jail and claimed that her life, as well as that of her son, could be at risk.

She also alleged that Samarth Singh had been assaulted by a lawyer representing Twisha Sharma's family during an earlier court appearance in Jabalpur. The defence sought an inquiry into CCTV footage from the court premises and requested protection from what it described as excessive media scrutiny.

Also Read: Kolkata Municipal Corporation's TMC Councillor Arrested For 'Molesting' Woman

Taking note of the concerns, the court directed authorities to ensure adequate security arrangements for the accused while they remain in custody. Following the hearing, the CBI escorted the two to Bhopal Central Jail under tight security.

The mother-son duo are being investigated in connection with the death of 33-year-old former model and actor Twisha Sharma. The CBI has informed the court that several aspects of the probe, including forensic examination of electronic devices and analysis of medical evidence, are still pending.

Meanwhile, the decision to keep Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh in the jail hospital has sparked debate, with critics questioning whether the arrangements amount to special treatment for the high-profile accused.