Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTwisha Sharma's Husband, Mother-In-Law Getting VIP Treatment In Jail: Sources

Twisha Sharma's Husband, Mother-In-Law Getting VIP Treatment In Jail: Sources

The mother-son duo are being investigated in connection with the death of Twisha Sharma. The CBI has informed the court that several aspects of the probe are still pending.

By : Ambuj Pandey | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 02:28 PM (IST)

Former model Twisha Sharma's husband and mother-in-law are reportedly getting VIP treatment in jail after being sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a local court in Madhya Pradesh.

Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, who is a retired district judge, were reportedly shifted to the hospital ward inside Bhopal Central Jail instead of being housed in regular barracks following their judicial remand, ABP News has learnt.

Also Read: Overqualified Candidates Can't Claim Jobs Meant For Lower Qualifications: Supreme Court

Sources said Giribala Singh has been accommodated in the jail hospital citing security concerns, while Samarth Singh has been kept there on medical grounds linked to injuries. The development has triggered allegations that the accused mother-son duo are receiving preferential treatment despite being sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a local court.

Dramatic Scenes In Courtroom

The controversy comes a day after dramatic scenes unfolded in court when Giribala Singh, accused in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, expressed fears about her safety inside prison. The former judge told the court that during her years in service she had sentenced several criminals who are now lodged in the same jail and claimed that her life, as well as that of her son, could be at risk.

She also alleged that Samarth Singh had been assaulted by a lawyer representing Twisha Sharma's family during an earlier court appearance in Jabalpur. The defence sought an inquiry into CCTV footage from the court premises and requested protection from what it described as excessive media scrutiny.

Also Read: Kolkata Municipal Corporation's TMC Councillor Arrested For 'Molesting' Woman

Taking note of the concerns, the court directed authorities to ensure adequate security arrangements for the accused while they remain in custody. Following the hearing, the CBI escorted the two to Bhopal Central Jail under tight security.

The mother-son duo are being investigated in connection with the death of 33-year-old former model and actor Twisha Sharma. The CBI has informed the court that several aspects of the probe, including forensic examination of electronic devices and analysis of medical evidence, are still pending.

Meanwhile, the decision to keep Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh in the jail hospital has sparked debate, with critics questioning whether the arrangements amount to special treatment for the high-profile accused.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Jaipur Demolishes Unsafe Six-Storey Building After Evacuation in Ramganj Area

Published at : 04 Jun 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhopal MP News Twisha Sharma Samarth Singh Giribala Singh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Twisha Sharma's Husband, Mother-In-Law Getting VIP Treatment In Jail: Sources
Twisha Sharma's Husband, Mother-In-Law Getting VIP Treatment In Jail: Sources
India
Massive Fire Engulfs Helmet Showroom At Hyderabad's Maitrivanam Complex, Triggers Panic In Ameerpet
Massive Fire Engulfs Helmet Showroom At Hyderabad's Maitrivanam Complex, Triggers Panic In Ameerpet
India
Overqualified Candidates Can't Claim Jobs Meant For Lower Qualifications: Supreme Court
Overqualified Candidates Can't Claim Jobs Meant For Lower Qualifications: Supreme Court
India
Kerala White Paper Sparks Assembly Showdown As LDF Alleges Constitutional Violations
Kerala White Paper Sparks Assembly Showdown As LDF Alleges Constitutional Violations
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Jaipur Demolishes Unsafe Six-Storey Building After Evacuation in Ramganj Area
BREAKING: Gurugram Social Leader Tarjani Agarwal Dies in Delhi Fire, Friend Blames Negligence
Muzaffarpur Hospital ICU Fire: Five Dead, Questions Raised Over Safety Standards
Delhi Fire Tragedy: Agencies Trade Blame as Questions Mount Over 21 Deaths in Hotel Blaze
Delhi Hotel Fire Horror: License Scam, Illegal Expansion and 21 Lives Lost in Deadly Blaze
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget