Rohit Sharma is a major doubt for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, according to BCCI sources. Insiders suggest he is highly unlikely to feature in the playing eleven.
IND-AFG ODIs: Rohit Sharma Likely To Miss Afghanistan Series After Virat Kohli
The specific nature of Rohit's potential absence - whether rooted in workload management, personal reasons, or a fitness setback - has not been officially detailed by BCCI's medical team.
India's seasoned all-format captain Rohit Sharma has emerged as a major doubt for the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) home series against Afghanistan, according to reliable sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), ANI reported.
IND vs AFG ODI series starts from June 13th onwards. The veteran opening batter is reportedly on the verge of being sidelined for the dynamic bilateral white-ball assignment, giving the national selectors a fresh headache as they look to finalize the squad configuration.
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The specific nature of Rohit's potential absence - whether rooted in workload management, personal reasons, or a fitness setback - has not been officially detailed by the board's medical team, highly placed insiders have indicated that the "Hitman" is highly unlikely to feature in the playing eleven.
Opportunities for Rising Talent
Rohit Sharma's potential omission leaves a significant leadership and tactical void at the top of the Indian batting order. However, it simultaneously opens up a massive window of opportunity for India's reserve openers and younger leadership candidates to step up and pilot the squad against a highly competitive and spin-heavy Afghan bowling lineup.
An official medical update and the formal squad announcement from the senior national selection committee are expected to follow shortly to clear the air regarding the captain's availability.
Virat Kohli also ruled out
According to reports, Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury. The star batter reportedly experienced discomfort while running during the latter stages of the IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.
Despite the injury concern, Kohli played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 75 runs off 42 balls, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a challenging target of 156 and helping them secure the title.
India and Afghanistan are set to face each other in a one-off Test in New Chandigarh before the action shifts to the ODI format. The three-match ODI series is scheduled to begin on June 13.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is Rohit Sharma playing in the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan?
Why is Virat Kohli not playing in the ODI series against Afghanistan?
Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury. He reportedly experienced discomfort while running during the IPL 2026 final.
When does the ODI series between India and Afghanistan begin?
The three-match One Day International (ODI) series between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to begin on June 13th.
What opportunities arise if Rohit Sharma is absent from the series?
His potential omission creates a significant opportunity for India's reserve openers and younger leadership candidates to step up. This will be against a spin-heavy Afghan bowling lineup.
Will India and Afghanistan play any matches before the ODI series?
Yes, India and Afghanistan are set to face each other in a one-off Test in New Chandigarh before the action shifts to the ODI format.