Suryakumar Yadav Makes Big Leap In ICC T20I Rankings After IND vs NZ Heroics

Suryakumar Yadav has roared back to form in T20 cricket at the best time for Indian cricket, right before the ICC T20 World Cup.

He has scored back-to-back half centuries in the on-going India vs New Zealand T20I series, and in some style, powering the Men in Blue to solid wins along with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Naturally, these heroics have benefitted his cause in ICC T20 Rankings as well, and while he hasn't surged to the top spot, the Indian captain has made a notable leap into the top 10.

Suryakumar Yadav Surges To 7th Spot In ICC Rankings

India's T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has jumped from 12th to 7th in ICC Batting Rankings for the format with 717 points. Prior to the India vs New Zealand series, he hadn't hit a half century in over a year.

SKY, as fans refer to him, even got out on during the series opener, but in the second fixture, chasing 209, he played a captain's knock, standing till the end, and finishing on a brilliant 82 off 37.

As a result, they chased the target by the 15.2 over mark.

Then in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I, SKY fired 57 off 26, chasing 154 in 10 overs, and sealing yet another series in the process.

Notably, this is Suryakumar Yadav's 7th straight T20I bilateral series win as captain, alongisde the ACC Asia Cup, which India won undefeated in mid-2025.

ICC T20I Rankings: Top 10 Batsmen

Here's a look at the top 10 T20I batsmen as per current ICC rankings:

1) Abhishek Sharma - India

2) Phil Salt - England

3) Tilak Varma - India

4) Jos Buttler - England

5) Sahibzada Farhan - Pakistan

6) Pathum Nissanka - Sri Lanka

7) Suryakumar Yadav - India

8) Travis Head - Australia

9) Mitchell Marsh - Australia

10) Tim Seifert - New Zealand

It will be interesting to see how Surya plays in the remaining fixtures, and especially during the ICC T20 World Cup.

