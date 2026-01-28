Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Suryakumar Yadav Makes Big Leap In ICC T20I Rankings After IND vs NZ Heroics

Suryakumar Yadav Makes Big Leap In ICC T20I Rankings After IND vs NZ Heroics

Suryakumar Yadav’s red-hot form against New Zealand has sparked a major rise in his ICC T20I rankings ahead of the T20 World Cup, which starts in February.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Suryakumar Yadav has roared back to form in T20 cricket at the best time for Indian cricket, right before the ICC T20 World Cup. 

He has scored back-to-back half centuries in the on-going India vs New Zealand T20I series, and in some style, powering the Men in Blue to solid wins along with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. 

Naturally, these heroics have benefitted his cause in ICC T20 Rankings as well, and while he hasn't surged to the top spot, the Indian captain has made a notable leap into the top 10. 

Suryakumar Yadav Surges To 7th Spot In ICC Rankings

India's T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has jumped from 12th to 7th in ICC Batting Rankings for the format with 717 points. Prior to the India vs New Zealand series, he hadn't hit a half century in over a year.

SKY, as fans refer to him, even got out on during the series opener, but in the second fixture, chasing 209, he played a captain's knock, standing till the end, and finishing on a brilliant 82 off 37.

As a result, they chased the target by the 15.2 over mark.

Then in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I, SKY fired 57 off 26, chasing 154 in 10 overs, and sealing yet another series in the process.

Notably, this is Suryakumar Yadav's 7th straight T20I bilateral series win as captain, alongisde the ACC Asia Cup, which India won undefeated in mid-2025.

ICC T20I Rankings: Top 10 Batsmen

Here's a look at the top 10 T20I batsmen as per current ICC rankings:

1) Abhishek Sharma - India

2) Phil Salt - England

3) Tilak Varma - India

4) Jos Buttler - England

5) Sahibzada Farhan - Pakistan

6) Pathum Nissanka - Sri Lanka

7) Suryakumar Yadav - India

8) Travis Head - Australia

9) Mitchell Marsh - Australia

10) Tim Seifert - New Zealand

It will be interesting to see how Surya plays in the remaining fixtures, and especially during the ICC T20 World Cup.

Also Check: These 2 Teams Will Not Play T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Matches - Here’s Why

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Suryakumar Yadav's current ICC T20 batting ranking?

Suryakumar Yadav has jumped to the 7th spot in the ICC Batting Rankings for T20 format with 717 points.

What were Suryakumar Yadav's recent T20 performances?

He scored a brilliant 82 off 37 balls in the second T20I against New Zealand and followed it up with 57 off 26 balls in the third match.

How many consecutive T20I bilateral series has Suryakumar Yadav won as captain?

This marks Suryakumar Yadav's 7th straight T20I bilateral series win as captain, including the ACC Asia Cup.

Who is currently ranked number 1 in the ICC T20I Batsmen rankings?

Abhishek Sharma from India is currently ranked number 1 in the ICC T20I Batsmen rankings.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Suryakumar Yadav ICC Rankings IND Vs NZ T20Is
Narrow Escape For Former Punjab Dy CM After Air India Landing Scare
'Ajit Pawar Wanted To Leave BJP...': Mamata Banerjee Hints Conspiracy In Fatal Plane Crash
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death? This Happens If National Mourning Is Declared 
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
