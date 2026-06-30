India views this series as an important opportunity to bounce back after a disappointing tour of Ireland. They aim to deliver a strong response against a top-tier white-ball team.
IND vs ENG T20I Series: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Timings & Venues
India's tour of England kicks off in a little over 24 hours from now. Check out all T20 match dates and other details ahead of the opening clash.
- India faces England in a five-match T20I series in England.
- India seeks to rebound after a disappointing Ireland tour.
- Emerging players and captain eye strong series performances.
IND vs ENG T20Is: India now shift their focus to a much tougher assignment as they prepare to take on England in a multi-match T20I series. After enduring a disappointing tour of Ireland, where the Men in Blue failed to secure a series victory, Shreyas Iyer's side will be eager to bounce back against one of the strongest white-ball teams in world cricket. England, meanwhile, will be looking to make the most of their home conditions and continue building momentum ahead of a busy international calendar.
IND vs ENG T20I Series Full Schedule
The India-England T20I series will be played across multiple venues in England. Here's a look at all match dates, time and venues:
IND vs ENG 1st T20: July 1, 2026 - 10:00 PM IST (Riverside Ground, Chester)
IND vs ENG 2nd T20: July 4, 2026 - 7:00 PM IST (Old Trafford, Manchester)
IND vs ENG 3rd T20: July 7, 2026 - 10:00 PM IST (Trent Bridge, West Bridgford)
IND vs ENG 4th T20: July 9, 2026 - 10:00 PM IST (Gloucestershire Cricket Ground, Bristol)
IND vs ENG 5th T20: July 11, 2026 - 7:00 PM IST (Ageas Bowl, West End)
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India Eye Strong Response
The India vs England series presents an important opportunity for the reigning T20 world champions to reset after a frustrating outing in Ireland. Despite flashes of brilliance from youngsters, India struggled to produce consistent performances across the two matches.
Captain Shreyas Iyer will be keen to lead from the front and register his first T20I match and series victory as skipper.
The series could also provide opportunities for several emerging Indian cricketers, like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav, as well as the returning Harshit Rana, to strengthen their case ahead of future ICC tournaments. Players who impressed in the IPL and recent international assignments will be looking to translate domestic success onto the international stage.
With both teams boasting explosive batting line-ups, quality pace attacks and proven match-winners, fans can expect high-scoring contests and thrilling finishes throughout the series.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the significance of the upcoming India vs. England T20I series for India?
What are the dates for the India vs. England T20I series?
The T20I series will be played from July 1, 2026, to July 11, 2026. Specific match dates are July 1, 4, 7, 9, and 11.
Where will the T20I matches between India and England be held?
The series will be played across five different venues in England. These include Riverside Ground, Old Trafford, Trent Bridge, Gloucestershire Cricket Ground, and Ageas Bowl.
What is Captain Shreyas Iyer's goal for the series?
Shreyas Iyer, as captain, is keen to lead India to his first T20I match and series victory. The team seeks to reset after their recent frustrating outing in Ireland.