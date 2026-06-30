IND vs ENG T20I Series: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Timings & Venues

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces England in a five-match T20I series in England.

India seeks to rebound after a disappointing Ireland tour.

Emerging players and captain eye strong series performances.

IND vs ENG T20Is: India now shift their focus to a much tougher assignment as they prepare to take on England in a multi-match T20I series. After enduring a disappointing tour of Ireland, where the Men in Blue failed to secure a series victory, Shreyas Iyer's side will be eager to bounce back against one of the strongest white-ball teams in world cricket. England, meanwhile, will be looking to make the most of their home conditions and continue building momentum ahead of a busy international calendar.

IND vs ENG T20I Series Full Schedule

The India-England T20I series will be played across multiple venues in England. Here's a look at all match dates, time and venues:

IND vs ENG 1st T20: July 1, 2026 - 10:00 PM IST (Riverside Ground, Chester)

IND vs ENG 2nd T20: July 4, 2026 - 7:00 PM IST (Old Trafford, Manchester)

IND vs ENG 3rd T20: July 7, 2026 - 10:00 PM IST (Trent Bridge, West Bridgford)

IND vs ENG 4th T20: July 9, 2026 - 10:00 PM IST (Gloucestershire Cricket Ground, Bristol)

IND vs ENG 5th T20: July 11, 2026 - 7:00 PM IST (Ageas Bowl, West End)

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India Eye Strong Response

The India vs England series presents an important opportunity for the reigning T20 world champions to reset after a frustrating outing in Ireland. Despite flashes of brilliance from youngsters, India struggled to produce consistent performances across the two matches.

Captain Shreyas Iyer will be keen to lead from the front and register his first T20I match and series victory as skipper.

The series could also provide opportunities for several emerging Indian cricketers, like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav, as well as the returning Harshit Rana, to strengthen their case ahead of future ICC tournaments. Players who impressed in the IPL and recent international assignments will be looking to translate domestic success onto the international stage.

With both teams boasting explosive batting line-ups, quality pace attacks and proven match-winners, fans can expect high-scoring contests and thrilling finishes throughout the series.