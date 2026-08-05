Where Is Sai Sudharsan? Key Update On India Batter Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sudharsan expected to join team in Sri Lanka around August 8.

The Indian cricket team, led by captain Shubman Gill, has already landed in Sri Lanka to begin preparations for the upcoming two-match Test series starting August 15. However, one prominent member of the squad top-order batsman Sai Sudharsan did not travel with the main group on Tuesday evening. As fans and cricket enthusiasts wondered about his availability and current location ahead of the crucial red-ball assignment, a fresh update regarding his recovery and departure timeline has emerged.

ALSO READ: Abhimanyu Bhati Wins Gold In Men's Skeet At All India Open Shooting Championship

Injury Rehab At The Center Of Excellence

Sai Sudharsan's inclusion in the Indian Test squad came with a specific fitness condition attached by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The youngster had sustained a toe injury, which temporarily halted his training schedule. Instead of flying out with the rest of the squad, Sudharsan moved to the BCCI’s Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru to undergo a targeted rehabilitation process under expert medical supervision.

Resuming Batting Practice In Bengaluru

According to a report by Cricbuzz referenced in the news, the left-handed batter has made significant progress in his recovery routine. Sudharsan has officially resumed batting nets practice at the Bengaluru facility. His ability to face deliveries without discomfort marks a positive step toward securing final medical and physical clearance from the CoE specialists.

ALSO READ: 21 Sixes, 446 Runs! The Hundred Witnesses Greatest Batting Carnage Ever

Expected Departure Date To Join The Squad

With his rehabilitation progressing smoothly, expectations are high that Sudharsan will receive his final fitness clearance very soon. If all goes according to plan over the next couple of days, he is scheduled to leave for Sri Lanka around August 8. Joining the squad a week before the first Test will allow him ample time to acclimate to local conditions and integrate into team training sessions before the series opener on August 15.