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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Harry Brook Pulls Off Ridiculous No-Look Six In The Hundred

WATCH: Harry Brook Pulls Off Ridiculous No-Look Six In The Hundred

Harry Brook wowed fans with a stunning no-look six during his 18-ball fifty as SunRisers Leeds posted a record 241/2 to beat London Spirit in The Hundred.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • SunRisers Leeds scored a record 241/2 in The Hundred.
  • Marsh (76) and Rickelton (94*) drove the team's massive total.
  • Harry Brook scored 55, hitting an audacious no-look six.

Harry Brook No-Look Six: Harry Brook produced one of the standout moments of this year's The Hundred with an audacious no-look six during SunRisers Leeds' dominant victory over London Spirit at Headingley. The England white-ball captain lit up the contest with a breathtaking cameo, showcasing his fearless strokeplay as his side piled on a tournament-record score. The spectacular shot came against England fast bowler Jamie Overton. Batting on 25 from just nine balls. Check it out:

Brook confidently dispatched the delivery over the boundary before turning away without even watching it land, leaving spectators and commentators in disbelief.

Harry Brook's Blistering Knock Powers SunRisers

Asked to bat first after London Spirit won the toss, SunRisers Leeds got off to a dream start thanks to openers Mitchell Marsh and Ryan Rickelton.

The pair put together a stunning 148-run partnership from only 65 deliveries, laying the perfect platform for a massive total.

Read More: 21 Sixes, 446 Runs! The Hundred Witnesses Greatest Batting Carnage Ever

Marsh led the charge with a quickfire 76 off 37 balls before his dismissal brought Brook to the crease.

The England skipper wasted no time, launching an all-out assault on the bowlers with a whirlwind innings of 55 from just 18 deliveries.

His memorable no-look six against Jamie Overton became the highlight of the innings, while another maximum helped him reach a half-century in style.

Brook's aggressive batting also carried SunRisers beyond the previous highest team total in the men's Hundred competition, eclipsing Oval Invincibles' 226/4 against Welsh Fire last season.

Although Brook fell attempting another boundary, Dan Lawrence struck 10 runs from the last three balls to push the innings to an imposing 241/2. Rickelton remained unbeaten but was left stranded on 94 after not facing the final eight deliveries.

London Spirit Fall Short Despite Strong Chase

Facing a daunting target, London Spirit responded positively but never seriously threatened the chase.

Their batters kept the scoreboard moving and eventually finished on 204/6, which stands among the top totals recorded in the men's Hundred competition.

Despite the impressive effort, the target proved too steep as SunRisers secured a convincing 37-run victory.

The result was built on explosive batting throughout the innings, with Marsh, Rickelton and Brook all making significant contributions.

However, it was Brook's fearless no-look six that stole the spotlight and became the defining image of an unforgettable batting display at Headingley.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the highlight of the match between SunRisers Leeds and London Spirit?

The defining moment was Harry Brook's audacious no-look six against England fast bowler Jamie Overton. It became the highlight of an unforgettable batting display at Headingley.

How many runs did Harry Brook score in the match?

Harry Brook scored a blistering 55 runs from just 18 deliveries. His aggressive batting helped SunRisers Leeds set a tournament-record total.

What was the final outcome of the SunRisers Leeds vs. London Spirit match?

SunRisers Leeds secured a dominant 37-run victory over London Spirit. They scored 241/2, while London Spirit finished on 204/6.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
The Hundred Harry Brook Sunrisers Leeds Jamie Overton
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