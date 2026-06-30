Record Prize Money For ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026! Check The Reward At Stake

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ICC reveals increased prize fund for Women's T20 Cup.

Overall prize fund totals $8.76 million, 10% higher.

Champions get $2.34 million; runners-up $1.17 million.

Women's T20 World Cup Prize Money: The International Cricket Council (ICC) had revealed that the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 would be offering the tournament's biggest financial rewards yet. A total prize pool of US $8.76 million (approximately Rs 82.88 crore) has been allocated for the competition, ensuring that every participating nation walks away with a sizeable payout regardless of where they finish. The champions will receive the biggest reward, but the runner-up, losing semi-finalists and even teams eliminated in the group stage are all set to earn significant sums from the expanded prize fund.

Champions Set For Hefty Payday

The team that lifts the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy will receive US $2,340,000, which is approximately Rs 22.13 crore. The runners-up will also take home a substantial cheque worth US $1,170,000, equivalent to roughly Rs 11.07 crore.

Meanwhile, the two teams that fall short in the semi-finals will each collect US $675,000, translating to nearly Rs 6.38 crore.

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This prize structure ensures that all four semi-finalists receive major financial rewards in addition to competing for the prestigious world title.

Every Team Earns Something

The ICC has also ensured that success in the group stage is rewarded. Every victory during the first round of the tournament carries a bonus of US $31,154, which is approximately Rs 29.47 lakh per win.

In addition, each of the 12 participating teams is guaranteed a participation payment of US $247,500, around Rs 2.34 crore, even if they fail to progress beyond the group stage.

The governing body confirmed that the overall prize fund has increased by 10% compared to the previous edition in 2024, continuing its efforts to boost investment in the women's game.

With the tournament now entering its decisive stage, Australia, West Indies, England and South Africa have secured semi-final places. The focus now shifts to which side will not only lift the Women's T20 World Cup trophy but also claim the tournament's record Rs 22.13 crore winners' prize.