Shami And Bhuvneshwar Backed As Bumrah Told To Quit White-Ball, Take Year-Long Break

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasprit Bumrah misses Sri Lanka series due to knee injury.

His recurring injuries sparked a debate on workload management.

Former cricketers suggest long break or Test-only role for him.

They also advocate recalling Shami and Bhuvneshwar for India.

Jasprit Bumrah's latest injury setback has reopened the debate over how India should manage their most valuable fast bowler. After being ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, former India cricketers have urged the BCCI to rethink Bumrah's workload. Some believe he should take a year-long break, while others want him to play only Test cricket and make way for experienced seamers in white-ball formats.

Bumrah Ruled Out After England ODI Injury

Bumrah will miss India's two-Test series in Sri Lanka after failing to recover from the knee injury he suffered during the ODI series against England. The fast bowler picked up the injury in the second ODI and missed the series decider.

The BCCI's Centre of Excellence initially expected him to recover before the Sri Lanka tour. However, medical assessments concluded that more recovery time was required, forcing the selectors to leave him out of the squad.

The latest setback comes only months after Bumrah recovered from another knee issue following India's T20 World Cup triumph before completing a full IPL season with Mumbai Indians.

Karsan Ghavri Wants Bumrah To Take A Long Break

Former India fast bowler Karsan Ghavri believes Bumrah's repeated injuries stem from excessive workload across formats and franchise cricket.

"Bumrah should take a break for five to six months or even a year, and get back to 100 per cent fitness. The issue is that he goes into tournaments even if he's half-fit and then, due to workload management, halfway through, there's a breakdown. This is unnecessary. Only if he can manage his workload throughout a tournament should he be included in the team," Ghavri told Mid-Day.

Ghavri said India must prioritise Bumrah's long-term fitness instead of rushing him back before every major assignment.

'Bring Back Shami And Bhuvneshwar'

Ghavri also called on the selectors to recall experienced fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"Shami and Bhuvi have been playing consistently in the IPL without injuries and should return to the national set-up. Selectors should consider them. All fast bowlers face niggles or injuries, but Bumrah has been on and off for the last two-three years. He has hardly played an entire series. That's not a good sign for him or for the country."

Shami has not played regularly for India since the 2023 ODI World Cup despite impressive domestic performances. Bhuvneshwar, meanwhile, has continued to deliver consistently in the IPL despite remaining out of India's plans since 2022.

Kulkarni Backs Test-only Role For Bumrah

Former India pacer Raju Kulkarni also believes Bumrah should focus exclusively on Test cricket to prolong his career.

"I don't think Bumrah can sustain playing all formats. The team management must consider playing him only in Tests as that's a critical format. Though he may want to play IPL, T20Is and ODIs too, it's not viable."

Kulkarni also backed Shami and Bhuvneshwar to shoulder India's white-ball responsibilities alongside Mohammed Siraj.

"For this reason, it will be great if Mohammed Siraj can get the support of senior pacers like Shami and Bhuvi. Bhuvi should be used in T20Is because he's done brilliantly in the IPL. And you can rotate Shami and Siraj in Tests. This will reduce the pressure on Bumrah."

India now head into the Sri Lanka Test series without their premier fast bowler. While Bumrah's absence weakens the attack, the debate surrounding his long-term workload has become louder than ever, with several former cricketers arguing that preserving him for the biggest Test assignments may now be India's only sustainable option.