The Qualifier is scheduled from February 22 to March 23 next year. This tournament marks the final pathway to the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
ICC World Cup 2027 Qualifiers Could Begin On February 22: Report
ICC has reportedly completed the scheduling of the tournament but is still finalising the venue with the qualification pathways following the revamped format announced in July.
- ICC reportedly finalized 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier window.
- This Feb 22-Mar 23 tournament host remains unknown.
- Qualifier winner advances; 2nd-4th compete in Super Series.
Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly finalised the window for the 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier, with the 10-team tournament set to be held from February 22 to March 23 next year, marking the final pathway to cricket's showpiece 50-over event.
While the dates have now been locked in, the host nation for the tournament is yet to be confirmed. The Qualifier will determine the final teams advancing to the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 4 to November 21.
As reported by Cricinfo, the ICC has completed the scheduling of the tournament but is still finalising the venue. The qualification pathway follows the revamped format announced by the governing body in July, introducing a new structure for the expanded 14-team World Cup.
Under the revised system, the winner of the Qualifier will progress directly to the 12-team main stage of the World Cup. The teams finishing second, third and fourth will advance to the newly introduced Super Series, the opening phase of the tournament, where they will compete for the final place in the main group stage.
The Qualifier will feature 10 teams comprising the two lowest-ranked Full Member nations in the ICC ODI rankings, excluding hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, as of September 30, 2026. They will be joined by the top four teams from the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 and four teams emerging from the World Cup Qualifier Playoff.
The rankings race remains particularly significant for the West Indies, currently placed 10th in the ODI standings. The Caribbean side has only two ODIs remaining before the September 30 cut-off, both against India.
Their hopes of avoiding the Qualifier will also depend on the outcome of Afghanistan's upcoming ODI series against Ireland, with ranking permutations likely to determine the final automatic entrants.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
When will the 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier be held?
Has the host nation for the 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier been confirmed?
No, the host nation for the tournament is yet to be confirmed. The ICC has finalized the dates but is still working on the venue details.
How do teams qualify for the main 2027 World Cup from this Qualifier?
The Qualifier winner progresses directly to the 12-team main stage of the World Cup. Teams finishing second, third, and fourth will advance to the Super Series.
Which teams will compete in the 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier?
It will feature 10 teams: two lowest-ranked Full Members (excluding hosts), the top four from Cricket World Cup League 2, and four teams from the Qualifier Playoff.
What is the significance of the ODI rankings for the West Indies?
Currently 10th, West Indies have two ODIs before the Sept 30, 2026 cut-off. Their results, alongside Afghanistan's, will determine if they avoid the Qualifier.