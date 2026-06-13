Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma became India's oldest ODI cricketer at 39.

Rain-reduced match featured two international debutants.

Team evaluating squad combinations, resting key players.

IND vs AFG Live: Experienced opening batsman Rohit Sharma has officially broken a long-standing national sporting record by becoming the oldest cricketer to represent India in One Day International history. The veteran captain achieved the monumental career milestone during an international fixture against Afghanistan, eclipsing an administrative benchmark that had previously remained completely untouched for nearly thirty-seven years.

Rohit Surpasses Amarnath To Become Oldest Indian ODI Player

The powerful top-order batsman took the field aged 39 years and 44 days to surpass 1983 World Cup winner Mohinder Amarnath. Amarnath previously held the domestic record since October 1989 after making his final international appearance against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium.

The senior batsman successfully overcame a troublesome hamstring injury sustained during the domestic franchise season to secure his place in the starting line-up. Despite having retired from Test and T20 International formats, he remains central to white-ball tournament strategies.

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Nolan Clarke Holds The Ultimate Record

While the Indian opener now leads his country in athletic longevity, he still trails the absolute international benchmark by a significant margin. That unique global distinction belongs exclusively to former Netherlands top-order batsman Nolan Clarke.

Clarke established the ultimate standard exactly three decades ago during a global tournament fixture against South Africa in Rawalpindi. The durable Dutch batsman was 47 years and 257 days old when he made his final competitive appearance.

Rain Forces Reduction In Total Match Overs

The historic milestone unfolded during a heavily rain-affected encounter that forced match officials to reduce the contest to twenty-five overs per side. Stand-in national captain Shubman Gill won the coin toss and elected to field first.

The tactical decision was influenced heavily by dense overhead cloud cover and moisture on the playing surface. Team management utilised the shortened format to integrate several emerging domestic talents into the frontline white-ball setup.

Two Debutants Earn Place In Playing 11

Promising young prospects Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar were both handed their respective international debuts before play commenced. The strategic selections highlight the ongoing efforts of team management to expand the national talent pool.

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All-rounder Dubey received his maiden international cap during an official pre-match presentation from senior wicketkeeper KL Rahul. Meanwhile, stand-in skipper Shubman Gill personally presented pace bowler Gurnoor Brar with his debut cap.

Leadership Assessing Different Squad Combination

The team leadership emphasised that the current scheduling window remains entirely focused on evaluating alternative squad combinations. Selectors are keen to test tactical variations before the upcoming global showpiece event.

"We will bowl first. It's a bit overcast, so the bowlers might get some help. Looks like a good surface, good wicket to bat on, could be something early on for the pacers," skipper Shubman Gill officially stated at the toss.

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Gill clarified that several frontline players, including dynamic opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prince Sanwan, and spinner Kuldeep Yadav, were intentionally rested for the series opener. The management plans to rotate personnel frequently.

"It's all about trying different combinations to see what works for us. We're playing around 15-20 ODIs before the World Cup, so it's about trying things. We're going with two debutants. Jaiswal, Prince and Kuldeep miss out," Gill added.