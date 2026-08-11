Not Kohli! This Indian Cricketer Owns A Rs 130 Cr House, Most Expensive Among Cricketers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virender Sehwag's Hauz Khas home, Krishna Niwas, worth ₹130 crore.

The residence features a trophy room, prayer space, and large garden.

Property is named Krishna Niwas after his mother, reflecting family ties.

The home symbolizes Sehwag's journey from Najafgarh to success.

Virender Sehwag may have left international cricket years ago, but the former India opener continues to command attention both on and off the field. From his roots in Najafgarh to one of Delhi's most sought-after neighborhoods, Sehwag's journey is reflected in his lavish residence in Hauz Khas.

The cricketer's sprawling home, Krishna Niwas, is reportedly valued at around Rs130 crore, making it one of the most expensive celebrity residences associated with an Indian cricketer. The valuation has been reported by The Economic Times, while earlier reports have put the property's estimated value slightly above ₹130 crore.

Inside Virender Sehwag's ₹130 Crore Hauz Khas Home

Located in the upscale Hauz Khas area of New Delhi, Krishna Niwas is a sprawling residence with 12 rooms, according to reports.

The property combines luxury with several distinctly personal touches rather than being designed simply as a showpiece. A dedicated trophy room reflects Sehwag's cricket career, while the house also has a separate space for prayer and a large garden.

The trophy room reportedly houses cricket memorabilia and awards from Sehwag's decorated career. The former opener is also known for his love for dogs, with reports noting a dedicated lawn for them at the property.

Why Is The House Called Krishna Niwas?

The name of Sehwag's Delhi residence has a personal connection.

Krishna Niwas is named after his mother, Krishna. The house also includes a dedicated puja space, adding a traditional element to the otherwise luxurious property.

The residence therefore combines several aspects of Sehwag's personality: his cricketing achievements, his attachment to family and his rooted, traditional side.

From Najafgarh To Hauz Khas

Sehwag's property journey mirrors his rise in cricket.

The former India opener grew up in Najafgarh and went on to become one of India's most successful batters. He remains the only Indian batter to have scored two Test triple centuries, including his famous 319 against Pakistan.

Reports have also linked Sehwag to other properties, including a residence in Najafgarh and a farmhouse in Haryana. However, Krishna Niwas in Hauz Khas remains the property most closely associated with his current luxury lifestyle.

A Home That Reflects Sehwag's Cricket Legacy

Unlike a purely extravagant celebrity mansion, Krishna Niwas reportedly places considerable emphasis on Sehwag's cricketing journey.

From the trophy room to the spacious garden and prayer area, the property combines his professional achievements with elements of his personal life.

For a cricketer who rose from the streets of Najafgarh to become one of India's most feared Test openers, the reported Rs 130 crore Hauz Khas residence is another striking chapter in Sehwag's remarkable journey.