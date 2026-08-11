India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesDhruv Rathee’s Video On Hindu Deities Withheld In India After Centre’s Order, Google Tells Delhi HC

Dhruv Rathee’s Video On Hindu Deities Withheld In India After Centre’s Order, Google Tells Delhi HC

Google tells Delhi HC that Dhruv Rathee’s video on Hindu deities is withheld in India after a Centre order, but remains accessible abroad.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Google restricted video access; global removal plea is pending.

A YouTube video by Dhruv Rathee, which allegedly claimed that Hindu deities Ram, Seeta and Krishna consumed meat and alcohol, has been withheld in India following an order by the Centre’s Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), Google told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. The development came during a hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who was hearing a plea seeking action against the video over allegations that it hurt religious sentiments. Google said the video remains accessible outside India, while the question of global removal is pending before a Division Bench.

Video Withheld In India

Google’s counsel informed the court that the video was restricted in India after the GAC directed its removal. The committee is a government-established body that hears appeals against decisions taken by social media platforms and other online intermediaries over complaints concerning online content.

The GAC’s action followed an earlier direction from Justice Sharma asking the Centre to decide a complaint filed by advocate Amita Sachdeva within 15 days.

Sachdeva told the court that the video could still be accessed outside India and through a VPN within the country. She therefore sought a direction for its complete global removal.

Google opposed the request, stating that the issue of worldwide removal is already pending before a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court.

Also Read: Vande Mataram Gets Equal Legal Protection As National Anthem, President Murmu Gives Assent

Plea Over Religious Sentiments

The video at the centre of the dispute was uploaded by Rathee on March 21, 2026, and is titled Can Hindus Eat BEEF? | Kerala Story 2 EXPOSED.

Sachdeva alleged that Rathee made false and derogatory claims about Ram, Seeta and Krishna consuming meat and alcohol, which she said insulted Hindu beliefs and offended devotees.

She described the video as “highly derogatory, inflammatory and communally sensitive” and alleged that it disclosed cognizable offences under Sections 196, 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. She has also filed a separate criminal complaint before a magistrate, who has sought an action-taken report from the police.

Global Takedown Sought

Sachdeva also sought permission to approach Google over copies of Rathee’s video uploaded by other YouTubers. Google opposed this, arguing that such uploads would constitute a separate cause of action requiring separate proceedings.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, argued that once content has been formally objected to, the order should apply more broadly to prevent repeated instances of the same material appearing online.

The Delhi High Court has adjourned the matter until September.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh Is 'Integral' Part Of India: MEA Responds To China’s Renaming Move

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 11 Aug 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court Google Dhruv Rathee
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Dhruv Rathee’s Video On Hindu Deities Withheld In India After Centre’s Order, Google Tells Delhi HC
Dhruv Rathee’s Video On Hindu Gods Withheld In India: Google Tells Delhi HC
Cities
JSSC-CGL Paper Leaked In 2024? Ex-TDPL Manager Claims Rs 12L Taken From 15 Candidates
JSSC-CGL Paper Leaked In 2024? Ex-TDPL Manager Claims Rs 12L Taken From 15 Candidates
Cities
Ranchi Student Protest: ABVP Marches To Assembly Over Exam Irregularities, Demands Action
Ranchi Student Protest: ABVP Marches To Assembly Over Exam Irregularities, Demands Action
Cities
Indira Gandhi’s Assassin's Son Satwant Singh To Contest Punjab Election, Gets Ticket From This Party
Son Of Indira Gandhi’s Assassin To Contest Punjab Election, Gets Ticket From This Party
Advertisement

Videos

JHARKHAND: Hemant Soren Government Faces Heat From Opposition and Alliance Partners
Ranchi: Ranchi Tensions Persist as ABVP Workers Detained During Assembly March
ABVP Protest in Ranchi: Workers Detained Amid Clash With Police
RANCHI: Ranchi Student Lathi-Charge Sparks Political Backlash Against Hemant Soren Government
Ranchi: Tyres Burned, Shops Shut as BJP Intensifies Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget