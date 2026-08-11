Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Google restricted video access; global removal plea is pending.

A YouTube video by Dhruv Rathee, which allegedly claimed that Hindu deities Ram, Seeta and Krishna consumed meat and alcohol, has been withheld in India following an order by the Centre’s Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), Google told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. The development came during a hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who was hearing a plea seeking action against the video over allegations that it hurt religious sentiments. Google said the video remains accessible outside India, while the question of global removal is pending before a Division Bench.

Video Withheld In India

Google’s counsel informed the court that the video was restricted in India after the GAC directed its removal. The committee is a government-established body that hears appeals against decisions taken by social media platforms and other online intermediaries over complaints concerning online content.

The GAC’s action followed an earlier direction from Justice Sharma asking the Centre to decide a complaint filed by advocate Amita Sachdeva within 15 days.

Sachdeva told the court that the video could still be accessed outside India and through a VPN within the country. She therefore sought a direction for its complete global removal.

Google opposed the request, stating that the issue of worldwide removal is already pending before a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court.

Also Read: Vande Mataram Gets Equal Legal Protection As National Anthem, President Murmu Gives Assent

Plea Over Religious Sentiments

The video at the centre of the dispute was uploaded by Rathee on March 21, 2026, and is titled Can Hindus Eat BEEF? | Kerala Story 2 EXPOSED.

Sachdeva alleged that Rathee made false and derogatory claims about Ram, Seeta and Krishna consuming meat and alcohol, which she said insulted Hindu beliefs and offended devotees.

She described the video as “highly derogatory, inflammatory and communally sensitive” and alleged that it disclosed cognizable offences under Sections 196, 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. She has also filed a separate criminal complaint before a magistrate, who has sought an action-taken report from the police.

Global Takedown Sought

Sachdeva also sought permission to approach Google over copies of Rathee’s video uploaded by other YouTubers. Google opposed this, arguing that such uploads would constitute a separate cause of action requiring separate proceedings.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, argued that once content has been formally objected to, the order should apply more broadly to prevent repeated instances of the same material appearing online.

The Delhi High Court has adjourned the matter until September.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh Is 'Integral' Part Of India: MEA Responds To China’s Renaming Move