Rishabh Pant Spends Time With Border Personnel After Tyre Puncture On Secret Adi Kailash Visit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Pant secretly visited Adi Kailash, Om Parvat for prayers.

He then stayed overnight at a Nabi village homestay.

ITBP assisted Pant after his vehicle tyre punctured.

Pant interacted with ITBP, sharing breakfast and gratitude.

Indian cricket team's star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant recently visited the sacred Adi Kailash and Om Parvat in Uttarakhand to offer his prayers. Strikingly, his entire itinerary was kept strictly confidential, leaving both the local administration and the general public completely unaware of his presence. Driven by deep religious faith, Rishabh Pant explored several significant spiritual landmarks across the Vyas Valley during this private tour.

Rishabh Pant Offers Prayers At Sacred Sites Before Visiting Nabi Village

According to sources, Rishabh Pant first arrived in the holy Adi Kailash region, where he performed traditional rituals and offered prayers with full devotion. Following this, he visited the majestic Om Parvat, spending some peaceful time absorbing the spiritual atmosphere of the sacred peak.

After concluding his prayers, the cricketer travelled to Nabi village in the Vyas Valley, where he spent the night at a local homestay. Reports indicate that he stayed as a guest at a homestay owned by Surendra Singh Nabiyal, maintaining absolute simplicity and privacy throughout his stay.

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Border Personnel Step In To Help After Tyre Puncture

During the journey, the star batsman's vehicle suffered a tyre puncture near the Gunji region, prompting immediate assistance from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel stationed in the area. Rishabh Pant spent quality time interacting with the jawans, shared breakfast with them, and expressed his immense gratitude for their timely support.

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Before departing the frontier region, he happily posed for commemorative photographs with the border security personnel. The popular cricketer's quiet and deeply spiritual visit to this remote border area has now become a major talking point among local residents.