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English NewsSportsCricketIPL Star With India A Experience Arrested Over Rape, Intimidation Allegations

IPL Star With India A Experience Arrested Over Rape, Intimidation Allegations

Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel has been arrested over allegations of rape, criminal intimidation and other offences following a medical student's complaint.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 02:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cricketer Abishek Porel arrested over rape allegations.
  • Woman alleged sexual relations under marriage promise.
  • Calcutta High Court directed Porel's arrest for investigation.
  • Porel, Delhi Capitals player, denies allegations; case ongoing.

Bengal cricketer Abishek Porel, who represents Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, has been arrested in connection with a criminal case filed by a medical student alleging rape, criminal intimidation and other offences.

According to police, Porel was arrested from Emami City under Dum Dum police station following the complaint. Hooghly Rural police SP Kunwar Bhushan Singh confirmed the arrest.

The case dates back to a complaint filed by the woman in June. She alleged that she had been in a relationship with Porel for around three years and that he had promised to marry her.

Woman Alleges Sexual Relationship Under Promise Of Marriage

According to the complaint, the woman alleged that Porel had sexual intercourse with her after promising to marry her. She further accused him of assault and criminal intimidation.

The complaint also stated that differences developed between the two last year, following which Porel allegedly began distancing himself from her.

The allegations remain part of an ongoing criminal case, and Porel has previously denied the accusations.

A police official told PTI that authorities had received the complaint and launched an investigation.

Calcutta High Court Directed Arrest

The matter later reached the Calcutta High Court, which directed the police to arrest Porel in connection with the case.

The arrest followed the court's direction as the investigation into the allegations continued.

Porel is a left-handed top-order batter who has been part of the Delhi Capitals setup since 2023. He also previously travelled with the India A team to the UK and Australia.

Abishek Porel’s Cricket Career

Porel made his first-class debut for Bengal during the 2021-22 season and has since represented the state across domestic formats.

He has played 32 first-class and 23 List A matches.

For Delhi Capitals, Porel scored 108 runs in four innings during the 2025 IPL season.

The criminal allegations against him are still under investigation, and an arrest in connection with a case does not by itself establish guilt.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was recently arrested in connection with a criminal case?

Abishek Porel, a Bengal cricketer who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, was arrested following a complaint by a medical student.

What are the allegations against Abishek Porel?

He faces charges of rape, criminal intimidation, and other offenses. The complaint alleges sexual intercourse under the promise of marriage, assault, and intimidation.

What prompted Abishek Porel's arrest?

His arrest was a result of a complaint filed by a woman in June and followed a specific directive from the Calcutta High Court.

Has Abishek Porel admitted to the accusations?

No, Porel has previously denied the accusations. The criminal allegations are still under investigation, and an arrest alone does not establish guilt.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 02:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Indian Cricket Bengal Cricket Delhi Capitals IPL Abishek Porel
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