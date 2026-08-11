Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been appointed vice-captain for East Zone in the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy. He will serve as deputy to captain Ishan Kishan for the opening fixture.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shares One-Word Message After Big Vice-Captaincy Call
Duleep Trophy 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set for his vice-captaincy debut for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy after his impressive Zimbabwe tour. He shared a one-word message on Instagram.
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named East Zone Duleep Trophy vice-captain.
- He won Player of Series in recent Zimbabwe T20Is.
- Sooryavanshi is India's youngest international cricketer, breaking records.
Duleep Trophy 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is preparing for another significant chapter in his remarkable rise, with the teenage batter set to make his vice-captaincy debut for East Zone in the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy. The 15-year-old shared a glimpse of his preparations on Instagram, posting a video of himself batting in the nets. His message alongside the training footage was simple: “Preparation.”
Sooryavanshi Begins New Chapter With East Zone
The East Zone selectors have appointed Ishan Kishan as captain, with Sooryavanshi named his deputy for the opening Duleep Trophy fixture of the 2026-27 domestic season.
The appointment adds another milestone to a career that has moved at remarkable speed. After breaking into India's T20I setup as a teenager, Sooryavanshi will now take on a leadership responsibility in domestic cricket.
East Zone will face North East Zone in their opening Duleep Trophy match, with the tournament scheduled to begin on August 23.
Sooryavanshi is also expected to open the innings alongside experienced Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, according to ESPNcricinfo.
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From England Struggles To Zimbabwe Breakthrough
Sooryavanshi's latest Instagram post comes after a far more productive international assignment in Zimbabwe.
The youngster scored 151 runs in three innings, including an unbeaten 81, and finished the series as India's leading run-scorer. He also recorded two half-centuries while averaging 50.33 and striking at 196.10.
His performances earned him the Player of the Series award as India secured a T20I series victory under newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer.
That came after a difficult first international assignment in England, where Sooryavanshi failed to cross 20 in any of his three innings as India lost the series 4-1.
Teenage Star Already Breaking Records
Sooryavanshi made his India debut against England at just 15 years and 99 days, becoming the youngest Indian cricketer to play international cricket.
His debut also saw him surpass the long-standing age records associated with Sachin Tendulkar.
Across six T20Is so far, Sooryavanshi has scored 193 runs at an average of 32.16 and a strike rate of 189.21, with two half-centuries.
Now, with a leadership role added to his rapidly expanding list of milestones, his next challenge will come in the longer format.
And judging by his latest message, the teenager already knows what comes next: preparation.
Frequently Asked Questions
What new role has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taken on?
What record did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieve during his India debut?
Sooryavanshi made his India debut at 15 years and 99 days, becoming the youngest Indian cricketer to play international cricket. This surpassed long-standing age records, including Sachin Tendulkar's.
How did Sooryavanshi perform in his recent international assignment in Zimbabwe?
He scored 151 runs in three innings, including an unbeaten 81, and was India's leading run-scorer. His performance earned him the Player of the Series award.
When does the Duleep Trophy begin, and who will East Zone play first?
The Duleep Trophy is scheduled to begin on August 23. East Zone, with Sooryavanshi as vice-captain, will face North East Zone in their opening match.