Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reacts As 10-Year-Old Brother Aashirwad Hits Stunning Century

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav's 10-year-old brother scored a regional century.

Vaibhav, currently overseas, broke Sachin Tendulkar's selection record.

BCCI allows parents to accompany Vaibhav on his European tour.

Vaibhav's recent IPL season earned Orange Cap, MVP.

Teenage Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has celebrated a remarkable sporting milestone within his immediate family after his younger brother accumulated a magnificent domestic century in Bihar. The exceptionally gifted ten-year-old sibling delivered a blistering hitting exhibition during a regional tournament fixture, replicating the explosive batting style that catapulted his older brother onto the international arena.

Young Sibling Smashes Magnificent Century

Ten-year-old Aashirwad Sooryavanshi compiled a spectacular innings of 103 runs from just eighty-seven deliveries while representing Cricket Academy Tajpur in Samastipur. The diminutive top-order batsman dismantled the opposition bowling attack by striking twenty boundaries and one six.

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His remarkably mature batting display anchored his team to a comprehensive total of 234 runs for the loss of four wickets. The young prodigy finished his explosive stay at the crease with an impressive strike rate of 118.39.

Social Media Message From Sri Lanka

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi quickly acknowledged the sensational family achievement by publishing a celebratory message directly to his millions of digital followers on Instagram. The teenage star is currently stationed overseas representing the national developmental team.

Vaibhav Sooryavashi's Message For Younger Brother





The elegant left-hander is actively participating in an intensive competitive Tri-Nation tournament involving the 'A' selections of India, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka. He registered contributions of 14 and 44 during his opening two tournament appearances.

Vaibhav Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record

The fifteen-year-old senior star recently made global headlines by becoming the youngest cricketer ever selected for a senior national squad. His historic call-up for the upcoming European tour effectively eclipsed a thirty-six-year-old record originally established by legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

The elite youngster earned his place in the frontline squad following an extraordinary domestic season. National selectors fast-tracked his integration into the senior setup to accelerate his professional development against top-tier international bowling units.

Board Welcomes Sooryavanshi's Parents On Tour

Recognising his exceptionally tender age, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has formally approved special logistical arrangements for his upcoming international travel. Board executives confirmed that his parents will receive full administrative backing to accompany him.

“We will make a request to his parents. If they are willing to go, then they can go. If his parents wish to go to England, BCCI will support that because he is a kid," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia officially disclosed to Hindustan Times Digital.

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Saikia clarified that the unusual policy deviation was explicitly designed to help the fifteen-year-old navigate the daunting transition into professional senior sport. The administration wants the young player to feel entirely supported during his overseas deployment.

"So, he would need some time to assimilate with the senior boys. So, from that perspective, we are helping. This is not something we allow all parents to do. It is not that, but because he is 15 years old, he should feel comfortable, and he should take some time to adjust to the adult world,” Saikia additionally clarified to Hindustan Times Digital.

Incredible IPL 2026 Season For Teenager

The destructive left-hander enjoyed a historic franchise campaign during the recently concluded Indian Premier League season. Representing Rajasthan Royals, he accumulated an astonishing 776 runs across sixteen matches while operating at an unprecedented scoring rate of 237.31.

His domestic exploits earned him the prestigious Orange Cap alongside the Most Valuable Player and Emerging Player awards. He originally commenced the calendar year by smashing a spectacular 175 runs during the Under-19 World Cup final against England.