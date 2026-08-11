Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Parliament deadlock easing; government to discuss student issues.

NDA, Opposition MPs protested, accusing each other.

Opposition sought talks on Ram Temple theft, police action.

There are signs that the deadlock in Parliament may be easing during the Monsoon Session, with the government likely to allow a discussion on student issues on Wednesday, August 12. Union Home Minister Amit Shah may also speak during the discussion.

Meanwhile, a key meeting was held at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s office in Parliament House to discuss the Opposition’s strategy. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal were also present at the meeting.

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NDA, Congress MPs Stage Protests

On August 11, NDA and Congress MPs staged protests against each other in the Parliament complex. NDA MPs accused the Opposition of avoiding a discussion in Parliament, while Opposition MPs raised slogans against Home Minister Amit Shah.

When Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi arrived at Parliament, BJP MPs raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi. A BJP MP also questioned her over why Rahul Gandhi was not meeting students protesting in Jharkhand.

Opposition MPs, meanwhile, continued to demand a discussion on the alleged theft of offerings from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They also sought a statement from the Union Home Minister on the alleged use of force by police against protesting students in Delhi on July 20 over the paper leak issue.

NDA Accuses Opposition Of Avoiding Debate

NDA MPs were seen carrying placards with slogans such as “Rahul Gandhi, bhago mat” during the protest over the proposed discussion involving the Home Minister. They accused the Opposition of deliberately avoiding a debate on alleged police action against students.

Carrying banners and posters targeting the Opposition, NDA MPs said the government was ready to discuss the issue of student protests, but alleged that INDIA bloc parties were disrupting parliamentary proceedings to avoid the discussion.

Rajya Sabha BAC Discusses FCRA Bill

A Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting was held in the Rajya Sabha, where Congress and Trinamool Congress members demanded the withdrawal of the FCRA Bill. The government, however, said it would respond at the appropriate time.

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According to sources, the alleged Ram Temple offerings theft case was not discussed at the Rajya Sabha BAC meeting. It was conveyed that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the state and that action is being taken on it there.