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HomeSportsCricketBangladesh Cricketer 'Beaten With Pipes' By Police; BCB Reacts Strongly

Bangladesh Cricketer 'Beaten With Pipes' By Police; BCB Reacts Strongly

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has demanded a thorough investigation after international spinner Nayeem Hasan was assaulted by police in Chattogram.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bangladesh cricketer Nayeem Hasan allegedly assaulted by Chattogram police.
  • BCB condemned incident; president pledged full legal support.
  • Police launched internal inquiry, guaranteeing justice for Nayeem Hasan.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has launched an urgent, highly authoritative administrative demand for a comprehensive independent tribunal inquiry after national squad bowler Nayeem Hasan was allegedly subjected to a violent physical assault by local police. The governing body described the unexpected enforcement actions in Chattogram as entirely unacceptable, prompting widespread condemnation by the local cricketing body.

Board Issues Statement

The high-profile physical altercation took place as the twenty-five-year-old off-spinner journeyed back to his private residence following a competitive domestic match appearance for Prime Bank Cricket Club. Senior administrative executives quickly issued an official corporate declaration to highlight the immense gravity of the situation.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board expresses its deep concern regarding the reported incident involving harassment and abuse of Bangladesh national team cricketer Nayeem Hasan by some law-enforcing agency members in Chattogram on Friday evening," the BCB officially stated. The board strongly condemned the highly inappropriate treatment of an elite national representative athlete.

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National President Tamim Iqbal Pledges Support

BCB president Tamim Iqbal actively utilized major public networks to deliver a firm personal guarantee of absolute legal assistance to the affected international cricketer and his immediate relatives. Iqbal confirmed that senior organizational representatives immediately intervened after receiving a distressed emergency telephone call from Hasan.

“Whatever happened with Nayeem Hasan last night is not acceptable," BCB president Tamim Iqbal explicitly posted via his verified Facebook handle. "After Nayeem called me last night, the other board officials and I have tried to do whatever we could to help him.”

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Alleged Physical Assault Inside Vehicle

The aggressive roadside intervention initially began when traffic monitoring officers abruptly halted the three-wheeled public auto-rickshaw in which the international sportsman was quietly travelling, according to a detailed report published by ESPNcricinfo. The elite bowler described the approaching officers as exceptionally hostile from the outset.

"I repeatedly told them who I was, but they refused to listen," Nayeem Hasan told reporters assembled in Chattogram. "The police beat me indiscriminately with sticks and plastic pipes. Later, when I identified myself at the police station, the officer-in-charge told me to keep my eyes down while speaking."

Police's Response 

The battered international cricketer was eventually permitted to leave corporate custody on Saturday morning before seeking immediate medical evaluation. Senior law enforcement administrators subsequently initiated formal internal disciplinary protocols against the specific personnel involved in the chaotic operation.

"It appears initially that the officers involved did not follow proper procedures during the operation," Chattogram Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Amirul Islam confirmed to The Daily Sun. Islam firmly guaranteed that the department would ensure comprehensive justice is delivered through formal structural penalties.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to national cricketer Nayeem Hasan?

Nayeem Hasan was allegedly subjected to a violent physical assault by local police in Chattogram while returning home after a domestic match. The incident prompted a strong reaction from the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

How did the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) react to the incident?

The BCB launched an urgent demand for an independent tribunal inquiry into the incident. They condemned the

What support did BCB President Tamim Iqbal offer Nayeem Hasan?

Tamim Iqbal pledged absolute legal assistance to Nayeem Hasan and his family. He confirmed that senior organizational representatives immediately intervened after Nayeem called him for help.

What was the police's response to the allegations?

Senior law enforcement initiated internal disciplinary protocols against the involved personnel. Chattogram Metropolitan Police confirmed officers did not follow proper procedures, guaranteeing justice through formal penalties.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB Nayeem Hasan Police Assault Bangladesh Cricket Board Statement Tamim Iqbal Reaction Chattogram Cricket News Bangladesh Cricket Controversy.
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