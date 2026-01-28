Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketICC Rule That Will Determine Pakistan's Replacement In T20 World Cup 2026

ICC Rule That Will Determine Pakistan's Replacement In T20 World Cup 2026

If Pakistan government denies their team to take part in T20 World Cup 2026, they will become the second major nation to withdraw, after Bangladesh.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 02:59 PM (IST)

The landscape of 2026 T20 World Cup could be radically altered this week. Following official exit of Bangladesh from the tournament, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now placed the future of its own participation in the hands of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A final verdict on whether the "Men in Green" will travel for the February 7 kickoff is expected by Monday, February 2.

Decision at Top

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on social media that he held a high-level briefing with Prime Minister on January 26.

Naqvi reported that the meeting was "positive" and that Pak PM has directed the board to explore all viable solutions while keeping every option - including a full boycott - on the table.

This tension stems from PCB's vocal support of Bangladesh, whose request to move matches out of India due to security concerns was rejected by ICC. Pakistan views ICC's subsequent replacement of Bangladesh with Scotland as an "unfair" move that lacks sporting parity.

Will Pakistan Be 2nd Domino to Fall?

If Pakistan government denies their team to take part in T20 World Cup 2026, they will become the second major nation to withdraw, after Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Precedent: Bangladesh pulled out after ICC refused a "Neutral Venue" model for their Group C fixtures.

The Replacement Rule: According to ICC's ranking-based replacement policy, the highest-ranked team that failed to qualify through the regional finals earns a "back-door" entry.

Scotland (Ranked 14th) has already taken Bangladesh's spot.

Uganda (Ranked 21st) is the next in line should Pakistan vacate their spot.

If Uganda is called up to replace Pakistan, it would mark a sensational return for "Cricket Cranes." Although they failed to qualify for the 2026 edition during Africa Regional Finals, their performance in 2024 T20 World Cup proved they belong on the global stage.

In 2024, Uganda made history by securing their first-ever World Cup victory against Papua New Guinea. While they suffered heavy defeats at the hands of giants like Afghanistan, West Indies, and New Zealand, the team gained experience.

A withdrawal by Pakistan from T20 WC 2026 would not only trigger a record-breaking financial lawsuit but would also offer Uganda a golden opportunity to join Group A alongside India, the USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup PCB ICC Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Narrow Escape For Former Punjab Dy CM After Air India Landing Scare
Narrow Escape For Former Punjab Dy CM After Air India Landing Scare
India
'Ajit Pawar Wanted To Leave BJP...': Mamata Banerjee Hints Conspiracy In Fatal Plane Crash
'Ajit Pawar Wanted To Leave BJP...': Mamata Banerjee Hints Conspiracy In Fatal Plane Crash
India
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death? This Happens If National Mourning Is Declared 
Will Budget Date Be Changed After Ajit Pawar's Death?
Cities
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Six Private Schools In Gurugram Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati
Mumbai News: Massive Public Gather for Ajit Pawar’s Last Journey in Baramati After Tragic Plane Crash
Breaking News: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reacts to Tragic Passing of Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Breaking News: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash Near Baramati
Maharashtra Mourns: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passes Away in Baramati Plane Crash, Nation in Shock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | India-EU FTA Is Less About Trade, More About Telling Washington The World Has Options
Opinion
Embed widget