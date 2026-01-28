ICC Rule That Will Determine Pakistan's Replacement In T20 World Cup 2026

The landscape of 2026 T20 World Cup could be radically altered this week. Following official exit of Bangladesh from the tournament, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now placed the future of its own participation in the hands of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A final verdict on whether the "Men in Green" will travel for the February 7 kickoff is expected by Monday, February 2.

Decision at Top

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on social media that he held a high-level briefing with Prime Minister on January 26.

Naqvi reported that the meeting was "positive" and that Pak PM has directed the board to explore all viable solutions while keeping every option - including a full boycott - on the table.

This tension stems from PCB's vocal support of Bangladesh, whose request to move matches out of India due to security concerns was rejected by ICC. Pakistan views ICC's subsequent replacement of Bangladesh with Scotland as an "unfair" move that lacks sporting parity.

Will Pakistan Be 2nd Domino to Fall?

If Pakistan government denies their team to take part in T20 World Cup 2026, they will become the second major nation to withdraw, after Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Precedent: Bangladesh pulled out after ICC refused a "Neutral Venue" model for their Group C fixtures.

The Replacement Rule: According to ICC's ranking-based replacement policy, the highest-ranked team that failed to qualify through the regional finals earns a "back-door" entry.

Scotland (Ranked 14th) has already taken Bangladesh's spot.

Uganda (Ranked 21st) is the next in line should Pakistan vacate their spot.

If Uganda is called up to replace Pakistan, it would mark a sensational return for "Cricket Cranes." Although they failed to qualify for the 2026 edition during Africa Regional Finals, their performance in 2024 T20 World Cup proved they belong on the global stage.

In 2024, Uganda made history by securing their first-ever World Cup victory against Papua New Guinea. While they suffered heavy defeats at the hands of giants like Afghanistan, West Indies, and New Zealand, the team gained experience.

A withdrawal by Pakistan from T20 WC 2026 would not only trigger a record-breaking financial lawsuit but would also offer Uganda a golden opportunity to join Group A alongside India, the USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands.