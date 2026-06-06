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HomeSportsCricketAjit Agarkar Reveals Why India Completely Moved On From Suryakumar Yadav

Ajit Agarkar Reveals Why India Completely Moved On From Suryakumar Yadav

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has explained why Shreyas Iyer replaced Suryakumar Yadav as India T20 captain, citing future planning and poor form.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BCCI explained T20 captaincy change was a strategic decision.
  • Agarkar cited former captain's form and future plans.
  • Former captain struggled scoring runs in recent IPL.
  • Shreyas Iyer assumes leadership after strong domestic performance.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has formally addressed the dramatic leadership transition within the national twenty-over infrastructure following a high-stakes squad selection briefing. The management panel clarified the strategic reasoning that prompted the immediate removal of the incumbent short-format captain.

Form And Future Of T20Is

National selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar explained that the adjustment resulted from a deliberate mixture of structural planning and an individual drop in run scoring.

Speaking to the media during the official press conference at the board headquarters, the chief selector openly contextualised the sudden leadership alteration within the travelling continental contingent.

ALSO READ | Team India Squad Announced: Check Squads For Ireland, England, Asian Games & Sri Lanka Tour

Official Explanations From Agarkar

“With regards to Surya, it's a tough one, having just won the World Cup. But as it happens after most World Cups, you try and reassess what your best way forward is.

Partly his own form, but also looking at the next two-year cycle, or a little bit more than two years now till the next World Cup, we thought this was the best way forward. Like I said, Shreyas is a well-deserving captain,” Ajit Agarkar stated during the media interaction, as reported by India Today.

ALSO READ | BCCI Urged To Avoid Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain: 'Wasn't Even On The Team'

A Difficult Administrative Conversation

The chairman of selectors further acknowledged the immense personal difficulty involved in delivering the heavy selection news to the outgoing twenty-over leader prior to the formal public announcement.

Agarkar admitted to holding a highly challenging individual conversation with the batsman regarding his omission but firmly maintained that the difficult decision was made in the absolute best interests of the team.

Contrasting T20 International Fortunes

The bold tactical re-evaluation brings an abrupt conclusion to the previous leadership cycle. The former captain suffered a highly restrictive lean patch with the bat over recent months.

The middle-order batsman accumulated merely 270 runs across thirteen appearances during the recent IPL 2026 season. This rapid decline in individual productivity heavily influenced the subsequent choices made by the committee.

Iyer Assumes Total Control

Conversely, Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer returns to the international arena with massive momentum following an exceptional run of leadership form in domestic cricket over consecutive seasons.

The aggressive right-handed stroke-player amassed 498 runs during his latest domestic league campaign. He is now fully tasked with guiding the transitional national unit through a highly demanding international calendar.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the removal of the short-format captain?

The decision was a mix of strategic planning for the next World Cup cycle and the captain's individual drop in run scoring. The board sought the best way forward for the team.

Who has been appointed as the new short-format captain?

Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer has taken over the captaincy. He was chosen due to his exceptional leadership form in domestic cricket over consecutive seasons.

What was the recent performance of the removed captain?

The former captain had a lean patch with the bat, accumulating only 270 runs across thirteen appearances during the recent IPL 2026 season. This decline influenced the committee's choices.

Was the conversation with the outgoing captain difficult?

Yes, the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, admitted to holding a highly challenging individual conversation with the batsman regarding his omission prior to the public announcement.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Agarkar BCCI Shreyas Iyer Suryakumar Yadav India Tour Of Ireland India Tour Of England Shreyas Iyer T20 Captain Ajit Agarkar Press Conference Quotes Suryakumar Yadav Dropped Form India Squad Selection Reasons BCCI Media Briefing
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