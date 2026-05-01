ICC Releases Annual Test Rankings Update: India's Position Revealed

In the latest ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings annual update released on May 1, 2026, Indian cricket team has climbed one spot to secure third place, overtaking England.

The annual recalibration by the ICC factors in all matches played since May 2025 at 100% weightage, while performances from the previous two years are weighted at 50%. This shift allowed India to move up despite a challenging year in red-ball cricket.

The Top Five Standings (Annual Update 2026)

1. Australia: Rating Points: 131 | Change in position: None

2. South Africa: Rating Points: 119 | Change in position: None

3. India: Rating Points: 104 | Change: ↑ 1

4. England: Rating Points: 102 | Change: ↓ 1

5. New Zealand: Rating Points: 101 | Change in position: None

Key Highlights of Update

Australia’s Dominance: Australia remains firmly at the summit with 131 points, extending their lead following a successful year that included a 4-1 Ashes victory and a clean sweep in the West Indies.

South Africa Holds Firm: The reigning World Test Champions (WTC) retained second place. Their standing was bolstered by their WTC Final victory over Australia and a historic 2-0 whitewash of India at home.

India’s Rise: India’s climb to third (104 points) was aided by a 2-0 series win against the West Indies and a hard-fought 2-2 draw on their tour of England. However, they currently sit 6th in the WTC 2025-27 table (48.15 PCT) following series losses to South Africa and Australia.

England’s Slide: England dropped to fourth place (102 points) primarily because several of their high-value older results - including home wins against South Africa and New Zealand and a 3-0 sweep in Pakistan - dropped out of the full-weightage window.

Other Movements: Pakistan moved up to 6th place, leapfrogging Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Ireland has temporarily dropped out of the rankings due to having played fewer than the required eight Tests during the evaluation period.

This update sets a competitive backdrop for the remainder of the 2025-27 WTC cycle, with India needing strong performances in their upcoming home assignments to translate their improved world ranking into a spot in the final.