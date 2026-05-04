BCCI Targets 'Girlfriend Distraction' In IPL With New Strategy

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League is currently underway, bringing together cricketers from India and around the world. As IPL 2026 unfolds, many players have arrived with their wives, families, and partners. However, this growing trend has reportedly raised concerns within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to sources, the presence of players’ girlfriends - many of whom are staying at team hotels - has prompted the board to consider new measures. BCCI is keen to avoid any off-field controversies that could impact the league’s image and is working on a structured plan to address the situation proactively.

🚨 THE BCCI TO TAKE STRICT ACTIONS AGAINST GIRLFRIEND CULTURE GOING IN THE IPL. 🚨



1️⃣ BCCI preparing to enforce strict rule on Girlfriend culture. 👫



2️⃣ BCCI wants to be careful before any major blunder happens. ‼️



3️⃣ Some of the players are even staying at the team’s hotel… — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 4, 2026

Why BCCI May Step In

Media reports suggest that BCCI is preparing to introduce stricter guidelines around the presence of non-family companions during the IPL. Officials are said to be particularly cautious about potential distractions and reputational risks, especially as some players are currently sharing accommodations with their partners at official team hotels.

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Focus on ‘Girlfriend Culture’

While the board reportedly has no concerns about players being accompanied by their wives or immediate families, attention has turned toward what is being described as a growing “girlfriend culture.” New regulations addressing this issue could come into effect as early as IPL 2027, with the aim of setting clearer boundaries.

This season, several players - both established stars and lesser-known names - have been seen attending matches or moving around with their partners. In some cases, these companions include social media influencers, a few of whom have previously been associated with controversial promotions such as betting platforms. There have also been isolated reports of disputes involving players and their partners.

Until recently, girlfriends were not allowed to stay in team hotels, but that practice has gradually shifted. Current guidelines permit wives and officially acknowledged partners to stay with players. Going forward, however, BCCI is expected to review and potentially tighten these rules as part of a broader effort to safeguard the league’s reputation.