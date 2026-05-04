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HomeSportsCricketBCCI Targets 'Girlfriend Distraction' In IPL With New Strategy

BCCI Targets 'Girlfriend Distraction' In IPL With New Strategy

Reports suggest that BCCI is preparing to introduce stricter guidelines around the presence of non-family companions during the IPL.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 May 2026 02:29 PM (IST)

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League is currently underway, bringing together cricketers from India and around the world. As IPL 2026 unfolds, many players have arrived with their wives, families, and partners. However, this growing trend has reportedly raised concerns within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to sources, the presence of players’ girlfriends - many of whom are staying at team hotels - has prompted the board to consider new measures. BCCI is keen to avoid any off-field controversies that could impact the league’s image and is working on a structured plan to address the situation proactively.

Why BCCI May Step In

Media reports suggest that BCCI is preparing to introduce stricter guidelines around the presence of non-family companions during the IPL. Officials are said to be particularly cautious about potential distractions and reputational risks, especially as some players are currently sharing accommodations with their partners at official team hotels.

Also on ABP Live | IPL vs PSL Prize Money Compared: Which League's Winner Earns More?

Focus on ‘Girlfriend Culture’

While the board reportedly has no concerns about players being accompanied by their wives or immediate families, attention has turned toward what is being described as a growing “girlfriend culture.” New regulations addressing this issue could come into effect as early as IPL 2027, with the aim of setting clearer boundaries.

This season, several players - both established stars and lesser-known names - have been seen attending matches or moving around with their partners. In some cases, these companions include social media influencers, a few of whom have previously been associated with controversial promotions such as betting platforms. There have also been isolated reports of disputes involving players and their partners.

Until recently, girlfriends were not allowed to stay in team hotels, but that practice has gradually shifted. Current guidelines permit wives and officially acknowledged partners to stay with players. Going forward, however, BCCI is expected to review and potentially tighten these rules as part of a broader effort to safeguard the league’s reputation.

Before You Go

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Published at : 04 May 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
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BCCI IPL Hardik Pandya IPL 2026 IPL Girlfriend Distraction
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