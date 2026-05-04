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HomeSportsCricketIPL vs PSL Prize Money Compared: Which League's Winner Earns More?

IPL vs PSL Prize Money Compared: Which League's Winner Earns More?

Here's a quick look at how the IPL and PSL reward their champions, comparing the prize money awarded to winning teams in both T20 leagues.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 May 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IPL offers significantly larger prize money than PSL.
  • IPL winning team received 20 crore rupees last season.
  • PSL champions received approximately 4.76 crore rupees.

IPL vs PSL Prize Money: The battle between franchise cricket’s biggest leagues isn’t just about star power and packed stadiums, it’s also about the money on offer. While the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to dominate globally in terms of scale and revenue, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has steadily carved out its own space with competitive cricket, having recently concluded its latest edition. However, when it comes to the ultimate prize, which league truly rewards its champions better? Here’s a closer look at how IPL and PSL stack up in terms of winner prize money.

IPL’s Financial Muscle Sets The Benchmark

The IPL continues to dominate the cricketing landscape, not just in terms of viewership but also in its financial ecosystem. Backed by massive broadcasting deals, sponsorships, and franchise valuations, the league offers a significantly larger prize pool.

The winning team in the IPL takes home a hefty reward, reflecting the tournament’s commercial success and global appeal. For example, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the IPL last season, they were handed Rs 20 crore as prize money.

Launched in 2008, the tournament has since grown into one of the most dominant and influential franchise cricket leagues in the world.

PSL Prize Money Explored

The PSL has steadily built its reputation as a viable T20 league option for cricketers around the globle. However, its prize money is comparatively much lower than the IPL.

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Hyderabad Kingsmen in the tournament's recently-held final and were crowned this season's PSL champions, winning their first title since 2017.

The Babar Azam-led franchise was then handed PKR 140 million as prize money, which translates roughly to Rs 4.76 crore INR.

Needless to say, the IPL clearly leads in terms of monetary rewards, but both leagues contribute to the global T20 landscape in their own ways.

Also Check: WATCH: Babar Azam's Trophy Celebration Goes Viral, Gets Trolled For 'Copying' Rohit Sharma

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How much prize money did the IPL winning team receive?

The IPL winning team receives a hefty reward. For example, the winners last season were handed Rs 20 crore as prize money.

What was the prize money for the PSL champions?

This season's PSL champions, Peshawar Zalmi, were handed PKR 140 million as prize money. This translates to approximately Rs 4.76 crore INR.

Which league offers more prize money, IPL or PSL?

The IPL clearly leads in terms of monetary rewards. The prize money offered by the IPL is significantly larger than that of the PSL.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
PSL IPL IPL Prize Money PSL Prize Money
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