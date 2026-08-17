Sunil Gavaskar Speaks Out On IPL's Big-Money Deals: 'Those Jealous Of It'

IPL 2026 auction is still several months away, but discussions around potential trades and transfers have already started gaining momentum. Several high-profile names, including Hardik Pandya, have featured prominently in the speculation, with fans and the cricketing fraternity waiting to see whether any major deals materialise.

Amid the growing rumours, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has called for greater clarity around player trades and transfers in the IPL.

"...there's some speculation in the media about the possible switching of players from one franchise to another. There's, of course, still some time before that window closes. However, while the transfer of a player from one franchise to another is in the public domain, when a trade takes place, the numbers are known only to the two franchises, the player and the BCCI," Sunil Gavaskar wrote in Mid-Day.

"In such a situation, the other franchises don't know whether the salary cap that every franchise has for its squad was maintained or breached. That's why it's important for full transparency that the numbers are also made public."

Sunil Gavaskar believes that complete transparency in the trading process would help maintain the credibility and stature of the world's most prominent T20 league.

"The IPL is the greatest T20 league in the world and it's therefore crucial that full transparency is maintained so that there's no finger-pointing at it from those jealous of it," he wrote further.

Hardik Pandya trade rumors

Hardik Pandya, regarded as India's leading pace-bowling all-rounder, has become one of the biggest names in trade discussions ahead of the IPL retention deadline. The Mumbai Indians captain has struggled to deliver consistent results since returning to the franchise in IPL 2024.

Under Pandya's leadership, MI have reached the playoffs only once in the last three seasons. Their 2026 campaign was particularly disappointing, with the five-time champions managing just four wins from 14 matches and finishing second-last in the standings.

With his future at Mumbai Indians now a subject of speculation, several franchises are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing Pandya into their squads.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have shown strong interest in acquiring the MI skipper. Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals have also reportedly been linked with the all-rounder. However, the report suggests that discussions between the franchises have yet to make significant progress, leaving Pandya's IPL future uncertain ahead of the retention deadline.