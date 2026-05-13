Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab Kings issues statement addressing player conduct speculation.

Franchise condemns fake narratives; urges fact verification before sharing.

Co-owner Preity Zinta defends team against deliberate misinformation.

Focus remains on playoff race despite external noise.

The Punjab Kings franchise has issued a robust formal statement following a surge in social media speculation regarding the conduct and fitness of its leading players. After a brilliant start to the season, the team has faced scrutiny over unverified reports. Co-owner Preity Zinta joined the defence, condemning what she described as calculated attempts to damage the reputation of the club.

A Firm Rebuttal To Narratives

The franchise took to social media late on Tuesday night to address the growing noise. They initially targeted specific professionals before opting for a broader message to ensure clarity and decorum.

"Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone, especially “sports journalists", to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction, the club stated earlier.

However, they reposted the same post with minor editing, removing the term ' sports journalists' to not escalate the matter.

"Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction," the edited post read. They urged everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation.

WATCH POST

Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction. — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 12, 2026

Preity Zinta Demands Responsibility

Before the original post was deleted and amended, co-owner Preity Zinta offered a sharp critique of the current digital landscape. She emphasised that healthy debate is welcome but fake news is not.

"There’s a difference between criticism & calculated misinformation. Healthy debate around the game is welcome, but the deliberate spread of fake narratives should not & will not be taken lightly," she wrote.

WATCH POST

There’s a difference between criticism & calculated misinformation. Healthy debate around the game is welcome, but the deliberate spread of fake narratives to damage individuals, the team, or the brand should not & will not be taken lightly. I urge everyone including verified… https://t.co/yeqbsTwLBd — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 12, 2026

Controversy Surrounding Star Players

The backlash follows a difficult period on the pitch where the side suffered four consecutive defeats. Off the field, star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has faced allegations regarding his conduct during travel.

Furthermore, discussions regarding the fitness levels of opener Prabhsimran Singh have trended online. These combined factors prompted the leadership to step in and protect their players from further public targeting.

Avoiding A Journalistic Row

The club briefly mentioned "sports journalists" in their first post but later removed the phrase to avoid further conflict. The updated message now focuses on universal responsibility across all social platforms.

"We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction," the revised post read. This change highlights the sensitive nature of the relationship between the club and the media.

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The Stakes In The Playoff Race

Despite the recent dip in form and the surrounding chaos, Punjab Kings remain in a strong position. They are currently fourth on the table with thirteen points in the league standings.

Victory in their next two matches would secure a playoff spot for the second year running. The squad must now ignore the noise to navigate upcoming fixtures against Mumbai and Bengaluru.