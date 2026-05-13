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HomeSportsIPLPreity Zinta Slams 'Calculated Misinformation' As PBKS Silently Edits Jibe At Sports Journalists

Preity Zinta Slams 'Calculated Misinformation' As PBKS Silently Edits Jibe At Sports Journalists

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta and the franchise have issued a fierce rebuttal against fake news and social media rumours involving Yuzvendra Chahal and Prabhsimran Singh.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 May 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Punjab Kings issues statement addressing player conduct speculation.
  • Franchise condemns fake narratives; urges fact verification before sharing.
  • Co-owner Preity Zinta defends team against deliberate misinformation.
  • Focus remains on playoff race despite external noise.

The Punjab Kings franchise has issued a robust formal statement following a surge in social media speculation regarding the conduct and fitness of its leading players. After a brilliant start to the season, the team has faced scrutiny over unverified reports. Co-owner Preity Zinta joined the defence, condemning what she described as calculated attempts to damage the reputation of the club.

A Firm Rebuttal To Narratives

The franchise took to social media late on Tuesday night to address the growing noise. They initially targeted specific professionals before opting for a broader message to ensure clarity and decorum.

"Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone, especially “sports journalists", to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction, the club stated earlier.

However, they reposted the same post with minor editing, removing the term ' sports journalists' to not escalate the matter.

"Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction," the edited post read. They urged everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation.

WATCH POST

Preity Zinta Demands Responsibility

Before the original post was deleted and amended, co-owner Preity Zinta offered a sharp critique of the current digital landscape. She emphasised that healthy debate is welcome but fake news is not.

"There’s a difference between criticism & calculated misinformation. Healthy debate around the game is welcome, but the deliberate spread of fake narratives should not & will not be taken lightly," she wrote.

WATCH POST

Controversy Surrounding Star Players

The backlash follows a difficult period on the pitch where the side suffered four consecutive defeats. Off the field, star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has faced allegations regarding his conduct during travel.

Furthermore, discussions regarding the fitness levels of opener Prabhsimran Singh have trended online. These combined factors prompted the leadership to step in and protect their players from further public targeting.

Avoiding A Journalistic Row

The club briefly mentioned "sports journalists" in their first post but later removed the phrase to avoid further conflict. The updated message now focuses on universal responsibility across all social platforms.

"We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction," the revised post read. This change highlights the sensitive nature of the relationship between the club and the media.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya’s 'Low Blow' To MI: England legends Label Instagram Act 'Ultimate Disrespect'

The Stakes In The Playoff Race

Despite the recent dip in form and the surrounding chaos, Punjab Kings remain in a strong position. They are currently fourth on the table with thirteen points in the league standings.

Victory in their next two matches would secure a playoff spot for the second year running. The squad must now ignore the noise to navigate upcoming fixtures against Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Punjab Kings issue a statement?

The franchise issued a statement to address speculation and unverified reports on social media regarding player conduct and fitness.

What was the team's initial message on social media?

The initial message urged everyone, including 'sports journalists', to verify facts before spreading misinformation.

What did Preity Zinta say about the online narratives?

She differentiated between criticism and calculated misinformation, stating that deliberate spread of fake narratives will not be taken lightly.

What specific player controversies were mentioned?

Allegations regarding Yuzvendra Chahal's conduct during travel and discussions about Prabhsimran Singh's fitness were trending online.

How is Punjab Kings performing in the league despite the controversies?

Despite recent losses, Punjab Kings are in fourth place and can secure a playoff spot with victories in their next two matches.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Preity Zinta PBKS IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Live Punjab Kings Statement Preity Zinta PBKS Yuzvendra Chahal Vaping Rumour Prabhsimran Singh Fitness PBKS Playoff Race IPL 2026 Controversy
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