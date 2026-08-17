Watch: Shubman Gill Takes 'Catch Of The Year' In IND vs SL Galle Test

Indian captain Shubman Gill produced a moment of fielding brilliance on Day 3 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, pulling off a jaw-dropping diving catch at mid-wicket that drew instant praise from commentators Sanjay Manjrekar and Ian Bishop.

Facing left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Sri Lankan batsman Dinesh Chandimal attempted a firm wristy flick off a slightly fuller delivery. The ball seemed destined to clear the inner ring for a comfortable boundary.

Standing at a tight mid-wicket position, Gill reacted instantly to his left, covering significant turf within seconds. Launching himself completely airborne parallel to the turf, Shubman extended his non-dominant left hand inches above the grass.

Despite hitting the outfield hard, he cushioned the impact to ensure the ball stayed lodged securely in his palm without touching the ground.

WATCH VIDEO

WHAT A CATCH BY CAPTAIN SHUBMAN GILL.🌪️🥶#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/LZ0hPxJmVA — Cricket Updates (@arman7590) August 17, 2026

Commentary Box Reactions: "Absolute Masterclass"

The sheer athleticism left former international stars and commentators stunned in the broadcast booth:

"That is easily one of the best catches you will ever see from an Indian captain in Test cricket. Pure athletic instinct!" - Sanjay Manjrekar.

"He had no right to get anywhere near that ball, let alone hold on to it! Spectacular airborne awareness from Shubman Gill." - Ian Bishop.

Dickwella and Dinusha Lead Counter-Attack

Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha have steadied Sri Lanka after early damage, building a partnership to guide the hosts through a difficult phase on Day 3 of the first Test against India in Galle.

India's bowlers made an early impact after Sri Lanka began their reply to India's first-innings total of 462. Mohammed Siraj struck in the opening over by dismissing Nishan Fernando for a duck, while Manav Suthar removed Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Udara to leave Sri Lanka struggling at 53/3. Kuldeep Yadav then dismissed another batter to reduce the hosts to 59/4.

Kamindu Mendis and Udara briefly resisted before Suthar broke their partnership, leaving Sri Lanka in deeper trouble at 99/5 at lunch. Dickwella and Dinusha have since joined forces to revive the innings.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 462 in 116.4 overs after resuming the day at 460/9. Devdutt Padikkal's impressive 167 formed the backbone of India's total, while Prabath Jayasuriya was Sri Lanka's standout bowler with figures of 4/109.