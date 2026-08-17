Virat Kohli's Three Captaincy Records That Seem Impossible To Break

Virat Kohli's legacy in Indian cricket extends well beyond his achievements as a batter. During his tenure as India's Test captain, Kohli established several remarkable records and played a key role in transforming the team's approach to the longest format. Under his leadership, India became more aggressive and competitive, particularly in overseas conditions.

Among his many achievements as captain, three records stand out and could prove extremely difficult for future players to surpass.

Most Double Centuries as Test Captain - 7

Virat Kohli holds the record for the most double centuries by a Test captain. He scored seven 200-plus knocks while leading India, showcasing his consistency and dominance with the bat.

He finished ahead of several legendary captains, including Brian Lara, who recorded five double centuries as West Indies captain. Kohli's tally of seven remains a remarkable achievement.

India's Most Successful Test Captain

Virat Kohli is also India's most successful Test captain in terms of wins. He led the team in 68 Tests and guided India to 40 victories.

His captaincy helped India become a stronger force away from home as well. India's historic Test series triumph in Australia remains one of the defining highlights of his leadership era.

Most Test Runs As India's Captain

Virat Kohli's batting numbers as captain were equally impressive. He accumulated 5,864 Test runs while leading India, including 20 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

That makes him the highest run-scorer for India as a Test captain. Despite the additional responsibility of leadership, Kohli maintained a remarkably high level of consistency throughout his captaincy stint.

Virat Kohli Reaffirms Desire to Play 2027 ODI World Cup

Virat Kohli confirmed his intention to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup, reiterating that his year-round training, elite fitness, and passion for cricket remain fully focused on the tournament.

Emphasizing that he continues to play out of pure love for the sport rather than chasing milestones, Kohli stated he will remain an integral part of Team India as long as he adds genuine value.