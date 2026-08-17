Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court temporarily halted proceedings in Rahul Gandhi's assets case.

SC directed CBI, ED not to submit reports.

Gandhi challenged High Court's earlier order for agency probe.

SC also issued notices to complainant and agencies.

The Supreme Court on Monday granted relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a disproportionate assets case, directing the Allahabad High Court not to proceed with the matter for now.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also directed the CBI and Enforcement Directorate not to file any report before the High Court in connection with the case.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Gandhi challenging an order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, which had directed a CBI and ED investigation into allegations of disproportionate assets against him.

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SC Issues Notices To Complainant, Agencies

The Supreme Court took note of submissions made by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Gandhi, and issued notices to S Vignesh Shishir, who had filed the petition before the High Court, as well as the CBI and ED.

The top court also directed that a copy of Gandhi's petition be provided to the complainant.

High Court Hearing Put On Hold

The Supreme Court asked the Allahabad High Court to postpone the hearing scheduled for August 20 in the case.

The High Court had passed its order on a petition filed by BJP worker Vignesh Shishir. The petition alleged that Gandhi had spent around Rs 60 crore on foreign trips, which, according to the complainant, was significantly higher than his declared income.

Gandhi has challenged the High Court's order before the Supreme Court.

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