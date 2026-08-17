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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Will Rain Spoil Day 3? Galle Weather Update

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Will Rain Spoil Day 3? Galle Weather Update

Captain Shubman Gill faces a tactical dilemma on whether to declare immediately or push for additional quick runs before sending Sri Lanka in under wet, seam-friendly conditions

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 09:59 AM (IST)

Rain threatens to disrupt proceedings for a third consecutive day in the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

With heavy downpours severely curtailing play on Day 2 - allowing just 43 overs - forecasts predict high chances of precipitation throughout Day 3, creating frustrating, stop-start conditions for both sides. 

Hourly Weather Breakdown for Day 3 in Galle

Morning Session (10 AM - 1 PM): Precipitant probability hovers around 47% to 51%, posing a major threat to an on-time start and early morning play.

Afternoon Session (1 PM - 4 PM): Overcast conditions remain with rain likelihood holding steady between 39% and 48%, threatening frequent interruptions.

Late Evening (4 PM Onwards): Showers are expected to ease slightly (~34%), but potential ground wetness and poor light could trigger an early stumps call.

Despite India holding total control of the scoreboard at 460/9, captain Shubman Gill faces a tactical dilemma on whether to declare immediately or push for additional quick runs before sending Sri Lanka in under wet, seam-friendly conditions

IND vs SL 1st Test, So Far...

Rain continued to interrupt proceedings on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, but the visitors still finished the day in a commanding position at 460/9.

India added 172 runs to their overnight score of 288/2, with only 43 overs possible after repeated showers delayed the start. The opening session was washed out, and play finally got underway at 2:35 PM IST after an early lunch.

Devdutt Padikkal was the standout performer, converting his maiden Test century into a superb 167 off 230 balls. KL Rahul also made a valuable contribution with 82, while Dhruv Jurel scored a quick 51 and shared a 55-run partnership with Manav Suthar.

Sri Lanka's bowlers managed to fight back late in the innings. Debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha claimed three wickets, while Prabath Jayasuriya finished with figures of 4/109. The second new ball helped the hosts pick up crucial wickets and prevent India from pushing their total even higher.

At stumps, Kuldeep Yadav was unbeaten on 12, with Prasidh Krishna yet to score. With just one wicket remaining and India already holding a huge advantage, the visitors now face a decision over whether to declare and put Sri Lanka under pressure.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 17 Aug 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test IND Vs SL Galle Weather Update
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