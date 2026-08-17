Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Twisha Sharma, 33, found dead five months after marriage.

Second postmortem confirmed suicide; husband and mother arrested.

CBI filed extensive chargesheet under BNS, Dowry Prohibition Act.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its first chargesheet in the Twisha Sharma death case. The 636-page chargesheet in the Twisha Sharma death case has been filed under Sections 80(2), 85, 108 and 3(5) of BNS, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. This comes after a Bhopal district court granted CBI six more days, till August 17, to file its final report in the Twisha Sharma death case after the agency failed to submit the report on the date fixed for it. The court passed the order while considering the investigating agency’s application seeking further judicial remand.

The second postmortem report concluded that she died by suicide. The chargesheet details the findings of the agency’s investigation and includes the medical evidence from the second autopsy, which forms a key part of the CBI’s case.

Twisha Sharma Death Case

The 33-year-old actor and model Twisha Sharma was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, around five months after her marriage to advocate Samarth Singh.

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The investigation, initially handled by state agencies, was subsequently taken over by the CBI. Samarth Singh was arrested in connection with the case; his mother - who is a retired judge - Giribala Singh, was arrested by the CBI on May 28 after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail earlier granted to her. Since then, both mother and son have been lodged in Bhopal Central Jail.