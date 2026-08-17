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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTwisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Files 636-Page Chargesheet; Second Postmortem Report Rules Death As Suicide

Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Files 636-Page Chargesheet; Second Postmortem Report Rules Death As Suicide

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, around five months after her marriage to advocate Samarth Singh.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Twisha Sharma, 33, found dead five months after marriage.
  • Second postmortem confirmed suicide; husband and mother arrested.
  • CBI filed extensive chargesheet under BNS, Dowry Prohibition Act.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its first chargesheet in the Twisha Sharma death case. The 636-page chargesheet in the Twisha Sharma death case has been filed under Sections 80(2), 85, 108 and 3(5) of BNS, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. This comes after a Bhopal district court granted CBI six more days, till August 17, to file its final report in the Twisha Sharma death case after the agency failed to submit the report on the date fixed for it. The court passed the order while considering the investigating agency’s application seeking further judicial remand.

The second postmortem report concluded that she died by suicide. The chargesheet details the findings of the agency’s investigation and includes the medical evidence from the second autopsy, which forms a key part of the CBI’s case.

Twisha Sharma Death Case

The 33-year-old actor and model Twisha Sharma was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, around five months after her marriage to advocate Samarth Singh.

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The investigation, initially handled by state agencies, was subsequently taken over by the CBI. Samarth Singh was arrested in connection with the case; his mother - who is a retired judge - Giribala Singh, was arrested by the CBI on May 28 after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail earlier granted to her. Since then, both mother and son have been lodged in Bhopal Central Jail.

 

Input By : Ambuj Pandey

Frequently Asked Questions

What charges have been filed in the Twisha Sharma death case?

The CBI filed charges under Sections 80(2), 85, 108, and 3(5) of BNS, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. This is part of a 636-page chargesheet.

What did the second postmortem report conclude regarding Twisha Sharma's death?

The second postmortem report concluded that Twisha Sharma died by suicide. This medical evidence is a key part of the CBI's investigation.

Who has been arrested in connection with the Twisha Sharma death case?

Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, and his mother, Giribala Singh, have both been arrested. They are currently lodged in Bhopal Central Jail.

How did the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) get involved in the Twisha Sharma death case?

The investigation into Twisha Sharma's death was initially handled by state agencies. The CBI subsequently took over the case.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 17 Aug 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suicide Breaking News ABP Live Twisha Sharma Twisha Sharma Death
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