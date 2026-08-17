Ujjain: Stampede-Like Situation At Mahakaleshwar Temple Complex, Several Devotees Injured

A stampede-like situation broke out on Monday near the Harsiddhi Temple intersection in Ujjain after rumours of an electrical current spreading near a power distribution point triggered panic among devotees waiting in line to visit the Nagchandreshwar Temple.

The Nagchandreshwar Temple is located on the upper floor of the Mahakaleshwar Temple complex. Several devotees were injured amid the chaos and were taken to Charak Hospital for treatment.

The injured include Hindubai, Sagar, 19, and Laxmibai, all residents of Ujjain; Ansuya and her mother Mamta, residents of Ganj Basoda; Harishchandra from Silvassa village in Vapi, Gujarat; Sonam, 18, from Gwalior; Sujeet Kumar from Darbhanga, Bihar; Khushi from Gwalior; and Tulsi and her mother Rekha Bai, residents of Valsad, Gujarat.

Devotee Suffers Serious Leg Injuries

Harishchandra sustained serious injuries to his legs after colliding with the barricades during the commotion. All the injured are undergoing treatment at Charak Hospital.

The incident disrupted the arrangements for devotees' darshan for some time. Police and administrative officials present at the spot brought the situation under control.

Darshan arrangements have now been restored and are operating smoothly.