Babar Azam Matches Steve Smith's Massive World Test Championship Record

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam has etched his name deeper into the history of red-ball cricket by matching a massive World Test Championship (WTC) milestone previously held by Australian batting maestro Steve Smith.

The achievement unfolded on May 17, 2026, during day two of the second and final Test match against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The Milestone

Babar crossed the milestone during a gritty batting display against a disciplined Bangladeshi bowling attack, bringing up his 31st overall career Test half-century. This knock marked Babar's 20th fifty in the World Test Championship since the tournament’s inception in 2019.

Babar achieved this feat in his 39th Test appearance within the WTC structure, solidifying his status as one of the most consistent red-ball anchoring batsmen in the modern era.

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Joint Third on All-Time List

By recording his 20th WTC half-century, Babar has moved into a shared third place on the elite all-time leaderboards. He now sits completely level with Australia's Steve Smith and England’s opening batsman Zak Crawley.

Most Half-Centuries in WTC History

The race for the most half-centuries in WTC history remains tightly contested among top-tier international batsmen:

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - 24 WTC half-centuries

Joe Root (England) - 22 WTC half-centuries

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 20* WTC half-centuries

Steve Smith (Australia) - 20 WTC half-centuries

Zak Crawley (England) - 20 WTC half-centuries

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Crucial Innings for Pakistan

Beyond the individual statistical milestone, Babar's half-century came at a critical juncture for Shan Masood's side. Following early wickets harvested by Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Babar's steady presence in the middle provided Pakistan with essential stabilization on a tricky, spinning Sylhet surface.

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