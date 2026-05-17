Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBabar Azam Matches Steve Smith's Massive World Test Championship Record

Babar Azam Matches Steve Smith's Massive World Test Championship Record

By recording his 20th WTC half-century, Babar has moved into a shared third place on the elite all-time leaderboards.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 17 May 2026 02:34 PM (IST)

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam has etched his name deeper into the history of red-ball cricket by matching a massive World Test Championship (WTC) milestone previously held by Australian batting maestro Steve Smith.

The achievement unfolded on May 17, 2026, during day two of the second and final Test match against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The Milestone

Babar crossed the milestone during a gritty batting display against a disciplined Bangladeshi bowling attack, bringing up his 31st overall career Test half-century. This knock marked Babar's 20th fifty in the World Test Championship since the tournament’s inception in 2019.

Babar achieved this feat in his 39th Test appearance within the WTC structure, solidifying his status as one of the most consistent red-ball anchoring batsmen in the modern era.

Also on ABP Live | Sreeleela Dating This Mumbai Indians Star? Fans Decode Viral 'Evidence'

Joint Third on All-Time List

By recording his 20th WTC half-century, Babar has moved into a shared third place on the elite all-time leaderboards. He now sits completely level with Australia's Steve Smith and England’s opening batsman Zak Crawley.

Most Half-Centuries in WTC History

The race for the most half-centuries in WTC history remains tightly contested among top-tier international batsmen:

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - 24 WTC half-centuries

Joe Root (England) - 22 WTC half-centuries

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 20* WTC half-centuries

Steve Smith (Australia) - 20 WTC half-centuries

Zak Crawley (England) - 20 WTC half-centuries

Also on ABP Live | Virat Kohli Reveals The 'Best Decision' Anushka Helped Him Make

Crucial Innings for Pakistan

Beyond the individual statistical milestone, Babar's half-century came at a critical juncture for Shan Masood's side. Following early wickets harvested by Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Babar's steady presence in the middle provided Pakistan with essential stabilization on a tricky, spinning Sylhet surface.

Also on ABP Live | MS Dhoni To Play CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Match? Big Update On 'Farewell Match'

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 17 May 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
PAK Vs BAN Steve Smith Babar Azam World Test Championship PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Babar Azam Matches Steve Smith's Massive World Test Championship Record
Babar Azam Matches Steve Smith's Massive World Test Championship Record
Cricket
Punjab Kings Break Silence On Arshdeep Singh's Disappointing IPL 2026 Campaign
Punjab Kings Break Silence On Arshdeep Singh's Disappointing IPL 2026 Campaign
Cricket
Sreeleela Dating This Mumbai Indians Star? Fans Decode Viral 'Evidence'
Sreeleela Dating This Mumbai Indians Star? Fans Decode Viral 'Evidence'
Cricket
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Rises In Orange Cap Race, Purple Cap Holder Revealed
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Rises In Orange Cap Race, Purple Cap Holder Revealed
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Over 50 Aadhaar Cards Recovered from TMC Leader’s Office in West Bengal
Crime Alert: Youth Shot Dead Outside Home in Haryana’s Jhajjar in Brutal Attack
Breaking News: Bulldozer Action Outside Lucknow Court Complex Amid High Court Order
BREAKING NOW: Policy Shift From Population Control to Population Growth in Andhra Pradesh
BIG BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Rajdhani Express Near Ratlam, Major Disaster Averted
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | NTA’s “Zero Error” Promise Has Collapsed, And Students Are Paying the Price
Opinion
Embed widget