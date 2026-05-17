There is widespread speculation on social media linking Mumbai Indians star Tilak Varma with Telugu actress Sreeleela, with fans suggesting they have been dating for a year.
Sreeleela Dating This Mumbai Indians Star? Fans Decode Viral 'Evidence'
Fans have pointed to a series of overlapping public appearances and stadium sightings as validation for the relationship.
A massive wave of speculation has taken over social media, linking Mumbai Indians' breakout batting star Tilak Varma with popular Telugu film actress Sreeleela. While neither personality has made an official announcement, internet sleuths and fans claim they have gathered enough "coincidental evidence" to prove the two have been quietly dating for nearly a year.
The "Proof" Driving Speculation
Fans have pointed to a series of overlapping public appearances and stadium sightings as validation for the relationship:
1. The Shared Temple Visit
The core origin of the rumor traces back to December, during the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. Sreeleela visited the historic Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala alongside her mother to seek blessings. Coincidentally, Tilak Varma was spotted visiting the exact same temple complex with his family at the same time, leading netizens to believe it was an intended joint family gathering.
2. Stadium Appearances in IPL 2026
The speculation intensified during Mumbai Indians' recent league fixtures. Internet users noted that Sreeleela and her mother were spotted in the premium stands during high-stakes MI matches. Fans circulated images claiming that members of the actress's family were actively sporting Tilak Varma’s jersey numbers and cheering enthusiastically during his explosive batting cameos.
3. On-Field Motivation
Following Tilak's match-defining batting performances - including a blistering 75 against Punjab Kings and a spectacular century earlier in the tournament - social media users jokingly credited Sreeleela’s presence in the stands as the ultimate "lucky charm" and motivation behind his stellar form.
What is Actual Truth?
Despite the massive traction on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, the relationship remains entirely unverified.
Neither the 23-year-old cricketer nor the Pushpa 2 actress has directly addressed the rumors, choosing to maintain complete silence on their personal lives.
Sources close to Sreeleela have reportedly played down the internet gossip, labeling the claims as a classic social media hoax. Insiders emphasize that the actress is entirely focused on her packed filming schedule, including her highly anticipated upcoming romantic drama with Kartik Aaryan and various South Indian film projects.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main rumor circulating about Tilak Varma?
What 'evidence' do fans cite for the rumored relationship?
Fans point to coincidental overlapping temple visits in Tirumala and Sreeleela's presence at Mumbai Indians' IPL matches, often with her mother, as proof.
Has Tilak Varma or Sreeleela confirmed the dating rumors?
No, neither Tilak Varma nor Sreeleela have officially announced or commented on the rumors, maintaining silence about their personal lives.
What do sources close to Sreeleela say about the rumors?
Sources close to Sreeleela have reportedly dismissed the rumors as a social media hoax and stated she is focused on her busy film schedule.