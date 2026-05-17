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HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Reveals The 'Best Decision' Anushka Helped Him Make

Virat Kohli Reveals The 'Best Decision' Anushka Helped Him Make

Anushka Sharma adopted a vegetarian lifestyle in 2015. Her decision was influenced by her compassion for animals as well as spiritual beliefs.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 17 May 2026 10:45 AM (IST)

Cricket icon Virat Kohli opened up about how his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, completely transformed his approach to life, health, and empathy - revealing that her influence has permanently altered his lifestyle choices.

Reflecting on his journey, Kohli, in a 2020 interview with Vogue, expressed profound gratitude for Anushka’s presence in his life, crediting her with bringing emotional stability and helping him evolve as an individual.

"Anushka has given me a new lease on life. I was not the most understanding or balanced person before I met her. She has inspired me to be a better human being and I feel blessed to spend my life with the most amazing woman I know."

"Anushka has been vegetarian for four years, while I turned to it two years ago for health reasons. I can never eat meat again because of her love for animals-it made me look at things differently," Kohli said.

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While Anushka committed to a vegetarian lifestyle in 2015 due to spiritual reasons and environmental consciousness, Kohli initially gave up meat for health and medical reasons. However, his long-term perspective changed entirely because of her deep empathy for animals.

Despite their high-profile careers demanding constant global travel and frequent restaurant dining, the couple remains strictly committed to their conscious eating habits. Renowned chefs worldwide frequently accommodate their plant-based preferences, preparing tailored gourmet vegetarian dishes for the duo during their international trips.

Anushka Sharma adopted a vegetarian lifestyle in 2015. Speaking to Elle India in 2017, she revealed that her decision was influenced by her compassion for animals as well as spiritual beliefs.

"It was difficult for me to turn vegetarian, but it was a conscious choice I made." Anushka said. "My love for animals and spiritual reasons brought on this lifestyle change," she added.

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Published at : 17 May 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
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Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma RCB IPL IPL 2026 PBKS Vs RCB
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