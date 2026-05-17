MS Dhoni To Play CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Match? Big Update On 'Farewell Match'

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 18, 2026, the biggest talking point is whether legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni will finally make his first appearance of the season.

With the qualification race heating up and this being CSK’s final home match of the league stage at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, here is what we know of MS Dhoni's availability and retirement rumors.

Will MS Dhoni Play Against SRH?

There is a very strong possibility that MS Dhoni will feature in the playing XI against SRH.

Dhoni has missed the entirety of IPL 2026 so far due to a persistent calf injury sustained during pre-season training. However, veteran Indian spinner and Dhoni's former teammate Ravichandran Ashwin dropped a major hint on his YouTube channel, revealing that Dhoni has been medically ready to play for the last two to three games.

Following a damaging 7-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), CSK has slipped to 6th on the points table. With their Net Run Rate sitting at a fragile +0.027, the team desperately needs lower-order finishing power and experienced field generalship to support captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

CSK management previously held Dhoni back to avoid disrupting a winning combination that was working well with Sanju Samson handling the gloves. However, with back-to-back must-win games on the horizon, the tactical upgrade of bringing a fit Dhoni back as a finisher is now highly probable.

Will it be Dhoni's Farewell Match?

Nothing is ever officially announced in advance when it comes to Dhoni, but the clash against SRH holds massive emotional significance as a potential farewell for two major reasons:

Last Stand at Chepauk

This fixture is CSK’s seventh and final home game of the league stage at Chepauk. Dhoni famously promised fans that his final IPL game would be played in front of his beloved home crowd in Chennai. If CSK fails to qualify for the playoffs, Monday night will be the final opportunity for him to play at the venue.

Playoff Equation

If CSK loses to SRH, their playoff qualification chances will drop down to a near-impossible mathematical margin. Knowing this might be the end of the road for the team's 2026 campaign, the management and Dhoni may view this home game as the absolute perfect window to give "Thala" an on-field send-off.