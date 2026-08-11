India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaRam Temple Trust Begins Interview For Selection Of Full-Time CEO

Ram Temple Trust Begins Interview For Selection Of Full-Time CEO

The interview is being carried out in the conference room of the Ram temple's pilgrim facilitation centre in Ayodhya.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 12:45 PM (IST)

Ayodhya (UP): A high-powered panel on Tuesday is interviewing 18 candidates for appointment as the first full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The Trust had decided to appoint a full-time CEO after the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement came to light.

According to a senior functionary of the Trust, all the 18 candidates, shortlisted from 5,200 applicants, reached Ayodhya late on Monday night and stayed at various locations in the temple town as suggested by the Trust.

The interview is being carried out in the conference room of the Ram temple's pilgrim facilitation centre in Ayodhya.

If the interviews are not completed on Tuesday, the process may continue on Wednesday, sources in the Trust said.

The candidates reached the Ram temple complex at around 9 am and the interview process started at 10 am, they said.

"Each candidate had forwarded his arrival schedule at the Ayodhya airport. They were picked up by people appointed by the Trust. From the airport, they were taken to the different locations in separate vehicles," sources said.

"The candidates have been instructed not to interact with the media. After the interview is over, all of them will be taken back to the Ayodhya airport to board a flight to New Delhi. From Delhi, they will board flights to their respective destinations," they added.

The 18 candidates include former bureaucrats and former senior position holders of temples in South India, according to sources.

The three-member selection committee landed in Ayodhya Monday night for the screening.

From the 18 applicants, it will zero in on three names for the Trust to make the final call.

The panel comprises retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, Lt Gen (Retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and Suresh Haware. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Lok Sabha: House Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Heavy Disruption

Published at : 11 Aug 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Temple Ram Temple CEO
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ram Temple Trust Begins Interview For Selection Of Full-Time CEO
Ram Temple Trust Begins Interview For Selection Of Full-Time CEO
India
Indira Gandhi’s Assassin's Son Satwant Singh To Contest Punjab Election, Gets Ticket From This Party
Son Of Indira Gandhi’s Assassin To Contest Punjab Election, Gets Ticket From This Party
India
Priyanka Gandhi Confronts Protesting BJP MLA Outside Parliament: 'Rahul Went To Jharkhand' | WATCH
Priyanka Gandhi Confronts Protesting BJP MLA Outside Parliament: WATCH
India
Harbhajan Singh Shares 'Zombie Drug' Video To Target Punjab Govt, Turns Out To Be From Rajasthan
Harbhajan Singh Shares 'Zombie Drug' Video To Target Punjab Govt, Turns Out To Be From Rajasthan
Advertisement

Videos

Lok Sabha: House Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Heavy Disruption
Parliament Protest: Opposition Raises Ram Temple Donation Issue, Demands Answers
Jharkhand Bandh: BJP Calls Statewide Shutdown Over Student Lathi-Charge
Parliament: Opposition Holds Strategy Meet, Plans Aggressive Government Protest
Parliament: Deadlock Continues Over Jantar Mantar Student Action
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget