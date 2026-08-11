Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NDA MPs questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence on Jharkhand police action.

BJP criticized Gandhi's double standards; government ready for debate.

Opposition plans to raise student issues, demand PM's apology.

Gandhi rejected Shah's offer, demanding responsibility, not opinions.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs held a protest march towards Parliament on Tuesday, accusing Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of avoiding a debate on student protests while questioning the Congress leader's silence over the lathi-charge and water cannon used against JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Jharkhand.

The NDA turned its protest in Parliament into an attack on Rahul Gandhi over the police action against protesting students in Jharkhand, accusing the Congress leader of demanding answers from the Centre while failing to address the crackdown in a state governed by his allies.

NDA MPs marched towards Parliament carrying placards targeting Gandhi, amid an ongoing confrontation between the government and Opposition over student protests and the police response to demonstrators.

The ruling alliance's protest came a day after JPSC and JSSC aspirants protesting in Jharkhand were subjected to lathi-charge and water cannon, with BJP leaders seeking an explanation from Gandhi and the Congress over the action.

BJP Questions Gandhi's Stand

BJP MP Anurag Thakur alleged that Gandhi was adopting a contradictory position by seeking an answer from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the student protests while not speaking out against the treatment of students in Jharkhand.

"Justice must be done for the youth of Jharkhand. The way they were subjected to lathi-charges and atrocities reveals the mindset of Rahul Gandhi—showing how the youth are being mistreated in a state governed by his supporters, and how justice is being denied to them. Yet, on the other hand, he demands answers from the Home Minister while failing to attend the House himself," Thakur said.

"The Home Minister is ready to provide answers, but Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are peddling lies and making reckless statements merely to stay in the headlines," he added.

#WATCH | Delhi | NDA MPs protest against the Opposition, alleging them of running away from discussion in Parliament.



BJP MP Anurag Thakur says, "Justice must be done for the youth of Jharkhand. The way they were subjected to lathi-charges and atrocities reveals the mindset of… pic.twitter.com/YGYVJoInUq — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026

BJP leader Tarun Chugh also accused Gandhi of having "double standards" over the treatment of students.

"It is a case of double standards. Rahul Gandhi is fleeing the House and remaining silent on the lathi-charge against students in Jharkhand. The nation is watching everything," he said.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj alleged that the Opposition was applying different standards to student protests in different places.

"The entire opposition does not want a discussion of any kind. As for the issue concerning students, they have one policy for Jantar Mantar and a completely different one for Jharkhand," he said.

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Government Says It Is Ready For Debate

The NDA's march also focused on the Opposition's continued protests in Parliament, with ruling alliance MPs accusing Gandhi and other Opposition leaders of preventing the Houses from functioning.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said the Opposition had initially sought a discussion but was now refusing to participate in one.

"They have now refused to hold a discussion. Earlier, they were demanding a discussion--a move that was welcomed--but then they backed out. They are deceiving the country. They are not allowing Parliament to function," Ranaut said, targeting the Opposition.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal similarly said the government was prepared to respond to the Opposition's questions. "We are ready for disocussion but Rahul Gandhi is not. He has stalled the Lok Sabha. The Home Minister is ready to answer," he said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also challenged Gandhi to face the government's response in Parliament.

"Amit Shah ji denge jawab, Rahul Gandhi bhaagna mat... Rahul Gandhi sharam karo, Jharkhand mein chhaatro ke upar itni barbarta hui hai," Tiwari said.

NCPI MP Rachna Banerjee said the Opposition would have to respond to the questions being raised by the ruling alliance. "Everyone is seeking an answer from them (Opposition). They will have to answer."

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Opposition Prepares Counter

The NDA protest took place as Opposition parties held a floor management meeting and prepared to raise the student protest issue in both Houses.

Sources said the Opposition was expected to raise allegations concerning the use of pellet guns against students, seek Amit Shah's response in Parliament and demand an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Opposition was also expected to raise the issue of Modi's alleged interference in the fundraising matter.

Gandhi had on Monday rejected the government's proposed response from Shah, saying the Opposition was seeking clarity on responsibility for the police crackdown rather than the Home Minister's "opinion".

The government has maintained that it is willing to hold a discussion on the issue in Parliament, with the Home Minister set to respond.