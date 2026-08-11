Ranchi Student Protest: ABVP Marches To Assembly Over Exam Irregularities, Demands Action

Ranchi: The ongoing dispute over alleged examination irregularities in Jharkhand intensified on Tuesday as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organised a protest march from the Old Vidhan Sabha to the New Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi.

The demonstration comes amid continued agitation by students and government-job aspirants over concerns surrounding recruitment examinations in the state. The latest ABVP march has added another dimension to the protests, which have increasingly attracted political attention.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Bandh: Most Private Schools In Ranchi To Remain Closed Tuesday

At the centre of the wider student movement are demands linked to examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Aspirants have been seeking cancellation of the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities and changes to the state's recruitment system.

ABVP Takes Exam Row To Jharkhand Assembly

The ABVP march between the two Assembly premises in Ranchi comes against the backdrop of demonstrations by students who say their concerns over examination and recruitment processes have not been adequately addressed.

The organisation's protest has brought the examination issue into sharper political focus, with leaders from both the opposition and ruling alliance offering different accounts of the situation and the government's response to the students' demands.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi backed the students' demand for a CBI investigation and criticised the government's handling of the protests.

"The government wants to conceal the truth using batons. The students have but one demand: a CBI inquiry, the guilty will be caught, and the innocent will be exonerated. However, the government remains obstinate, refusing to accept this simple demand and attempting to suppress the students' voices with force, but voices cannot be silenced by batons. The voice will only grow louder and faster, and the movement will spread to every village in Jharkhand. Given the way the administration resorted to lathi-charges and tear gas against the students yesterday, it is only natural that we--the BJP--have called for a statewide bandh in Jharkhand today in their support..."

JMM MP Says Government Has Accepted Most Demands

JMM MP Mahua Maji presented a different view, accusing the BJP of encouraging students to continue the agitation. She said discussions had already taken place with student representatives and that most of their demands had been accepted.

"Talks have been held with the students of Jharkhand. Congress, JMM, and RJD ministers were involved in it. 98% of their demands have been accepted; only 2% of the demands remain, which is not within the government's purview. The CGL matter is in court. Many people are working on it. Cancelling it is not within scope; if we do, it would be an injustice to many youths. The Chief Minister has also said that we will look into it too, but some time is needed. The students had agreed, but the BJP was inciting the students," she said.

The contrasting statements highlight the growing political divide over the student protests, with opposition leaders backing the demand for a CBI inquiry and the ruling side maintaining that the government is already engaging with the aspirants.

JSSC CGL Cancellation And CBI Probe Remain Key Demands

The JSSC-CGL examination has emerged as one of the central issues in the ongoing agitation. Students and aspirants have been demanding that the examination be cancelled and that alleged irregularities be investigated independently.

They are also seeking broader reforms in the recruitment process, with the aim of ensuring greater transparency and confidence among candidates preparing for government examinations.

For students who spend months preparing for competitive examinations, disputes surrounding recruitment can have a direct impact on their career plans. The continuing protests therefore remain closely watched by aspirants and their families across Jharkhand.

Police Action Intensifies Tensions In Ranchi

The latest ABVP demonstration follows a confrontation between student protesters and police during an earlier march towards the Jharkhand Assembly.

On Monday, police used lathis and water cannons to disperse the crowd during the "Vidhan Sabha gherao" march organised by JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi. The protesters had assembled to press for action over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment.

ALSO READ: ‘Women Students Were Injured’: Jharkhand Aspirants Allege Brutal Lathi Charge During Assembly March

The students have maintained that their demands have not been fully accepted by the state government. The use of force during the earlier demonstration has since become another major point of contention in the wider dispute.

With the ABVP now holding a separate major march and political parties taking opposing positions, the examination controversy continues to remain a significant issue for students and government-job aspirants in Jharkhand.

(With ANI Inputs)

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI