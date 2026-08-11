Watch: Rohit Sharma Show' Set To Hit TV Screens; Know All Details

Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma is preparing to take on a completely different role, with the former India captain set to make his television debut. After stepping away from Test and T20 cricket, Rohit is now entering the entertainment space with his own programme, titled 'The Rohit Sharma Show'.

Sony TV Network has already generated excitement around the project by releasing promotional content for the upcoming show. The programme has been described as a major entertainment debut for the cricketer.

An earlier promo released in May featured fans asking Rohit to repeat his popular "garden mein ghoomne" remark. In the latest teaser, however, Rohit is seen interacting with the production crew and even giving instructions to the cameraman.

When the first promo was released, Rohit jokingly pointed out that just two lines had become hugely popular and wondered what kind of reaction the complete show would receive once it aired.

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What can fans expect from show?

The makers have not yet revealed many details about the format or content of the programme. However, Sony Pictures Networks India CEO Gaurav Banerjee has confirmed that Rohit himself will host the show.

While the exact format remains unknown, reports and speculation suggest that the programme could have a strong comedy and entertainment angle, allowing viewers to see a different side of the Indian cricketer away from the cricket field.

Rohit now plays only ODI cricket

Rohit's television venture comes after a major change in his cricketing career. He announced his retirement from T20 internationals following India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph before ending his Test career in May 2025.

The 38-year-old now represents India only in the ODI format. His most recent ODI appearance came against England at Lord's, where he produced a memorable 138-run innings. The knock was particularly significant as he became the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at the historic venue.

India are scheduled to play 11 more ODIs during 2026, assuming Rohit remains fit and available for selection. The schedule includes three ODIs against the West Indies, three against Sri Lanka and a five-match series against New Zealand.

With limited international cricket on his calendar, Rohit's new television venture could give fans another opportunity to see the popular cricketer in a completely different avatar.