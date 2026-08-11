Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Net Worth: 15-Year-Old India Star's 5 Top Brand Deals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Soon to be Jharkhand Health Department's state brand ambassador.

At just 15 years of age, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the cricketing world by storm. After breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the youngest player to make his international debut for India, the young prodigy has rapidly transitioned from a promising teenage talent into a global sporting sensation. Following a standout Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with the Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi’s stock has surged dramatically both on and off the pitch.

With an estimated net worth ranging between ₹7 crore and ₹10 crore, the teenager is not only making waves with the bat but is also establishing a robust commercial footprint through carefully selected brand endorsements.

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Surging Brand Value And Rising Deal Fees

Sooryavanshi’s market appeal skyrocketed following his impressive performances in the IPL. Reports indicate that his commercial value has crossed the mark of ₹1 crore per deal, leading him to revise his endorsement fees upward. His financial portfolio is built on a diverse mix of IPL salaries, match fees, domestic cricket earnings, and lucrative commercial contracts.

Despite the massive corporate interest and numerous brands waiting in the wings to sign him, his family remains cautious. To protect the teenager from overwhelming commercial pressure at such an early stage of his career, his management team and family are selectively picking long-term partnerships rather than accepting bulk endorsements.

Equipment Sponsorship With SS Bats

Unlike Sachin Tendulkar, who became iconic for his massive MRF bat contract, Sooryavanshi has not yet inked a mega-deal with a corporate giant. However, he holds a significant equipment deal with Sareen Sports (SS) valued at approximately ₹50 lakh per year. Recognizing his growing popularity among young fans, SS has even launched specialized "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Edition" bats in the market.

Commercial Campaigns With Complan And Google Pay

Sooryavanshi’s public appeal centers heavily on his age and discipline. In early 2026, he became the face of Complan’s "Thoda Plan, Thoda Complan" ad campaign, which highlights proper nutrition and dedicated athletic routines. Additionally, he stars in a youth-focused campaign for Google Pay. The commercial showcases him using UPI features linked to his parents’ bank account, promoting safe and responsible digital money management for teenagers.

Key Engagements With Red Bull And Government Partnerships

Beyond traditional television advertisements, Sooryavanshi has engaged in dynamic interactive brand promotions. During IPL 2026, he paired up with Rajasthan Royals teammate Dhruv Jurel for a viral Red Bull challenge that required them to score 60 runs off 30 balls. Expanding his reach into social initiatives, the Jharkhand Health Department announced plans in May 2026 to appoint him as a state brand ambassador, aiming to leverage his youth stardom to inspire teenagers across the region to lead active and healthy lifestyles.