Five Teams Want Hardik Pandya For IPL 2027; Here's Their Blockbuster Offers

Hardik Pandya's future with Mumbai Indians is once again the subject of intense speculation ahead of IPL 2027. While Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders were initially linked with a potential trade for the all-rounder, reports now suggest that as many as five franchises could be interested in bringing him on board.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are all monitoring the situation. Some franchises could even be prepared to give up major players to complete a deal for the India all-rounder.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals could reportedly explore a deal involving Axar Patel. The franchise may consider sending the experienced all-rounder to Mumbai Indians in exchange for Hardik.

Axar could be an attractive option for MI because the franchise has lacked consistency in its spin department in recent seasons. His experience and leadership ability could also strengthen Mumbai's squad.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants already have several high-quality all-rounders, including Mitchell Marsh, although Marsh's bowling contribution in the IPL has been limited.

One possible scenario could involve Nicholas Pooran moving to Mumbai Indians as part of a trade for Hardik. Such a deal would give MI another explosive batter while allowing LSG to bring in an experienced Indian all-rounder.

Chennai Super Kings

For CSK, the immediate priority is reportedly finding a replacement for former head coach Stephen Fleming. CEO Kasi Viswanathan has indicated that the coaching vacancy needs to be addressed first.

Once that issue is resolved, CSK could look at strengthening the squad, including a potential move for Hardik. Reports have even suggested that the franchise may need to part ways with multiple players, with Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis among the names discussed.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR were among the teams previously linked with Hardik. One possible complication is Cameron Green, who was acquired by the franchise for ₹25.2 crore.

Although releasing Green could create room for a major move, his potential absence due to the Ashes immediately following IPL 2027 could make the situation more complicated for both KKR and Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals also have plenty of all-round options, including Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira and Dasun Shanaka.

However, a reported possibility is that RR could consider using Yashasvi Jaiswal as part of a blockbuster trade package for Hardik. Such a move would represent one of the biggest potential trades in IPL history.