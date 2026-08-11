‘Don’t Want To Hijack Protest’: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Backs Jharkhand Student Stir

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder Dipke extended support to Jharkhand student protests.

Students are protesting exam irregularities, facing police action.

CJP's team provides on-ground assistance, helps injured protesters.

Dipke affirms CJP supports movement without hijacking leadership.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday extended support to the ongoing student movement in Jharkhand, saying his team was helping the protesters but had no intention of taking over or “hijacking” the agitation.

Dipke said the CJP's team was already present in Jharkhand and had provided assistance to protesters, including those who required medical treatment.

“New people should be brought forward. Devendra Mahto is the leader there. We do not want to go there and hijack the protest,” Dipke said while expressing solidarity with the student movement.

His remarks came amid the ongoing agitation by students and job aspirants in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in recruitment examinations.

'Why Are Students Being Lathicharged?'

Drawing a parallel between the Jharkhand agitation and the CJP-led student protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Dipke alleged that police had used force against protesters in Jharkhand as well.

“Just like Jantar Mantar, lathicharge has been carried out in Jharkhand. Tear gas has also been used,” he said.

Dipke said he had spoken to Devendra Mahto a day earlier and alleged that Mahto, who had been on hunger strike for nine days, was also subjected to a police lathicharge. The outfit said Mahto's condition deteriorated following the incident.

The CJP claimed Mahto developed severe chest pain, sustained multiple injuries and was placed on oxygen support.

“Whether it is Jharkhand or Jantar Mantar, I do not understand why students are repeatedly lathicharged and why the government behaves in this manner,” he said.

He reiterated that the CJP was “completely” in support of the Jharkhand movement.

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CJP Team Providing Assistance

Dipke said members of his team were present in Jharkhand and had also visited hospitals to assist protesters.

“Our team is present in Jharkhand. Our team was also present at the hospital yesterday. Whatever kind of help they need, our team is providing it,” he said.

At the same time, he stressed that the CJP did not want to overshadow local leadership or claim ownership of the agitation.

His comments come as protests by students and job aspirants continue in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

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Students Seek Cancellation Of Exams

Student and job aspirant groups have demanded comprehensive reforms in the functioning of the two commissions and cancellation of several recruitment examinations.

They have also sought an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired high court judges from outside Jharkhand into the alleged irregularities.

Protesters have claimed that the state government agreed to cancel only three of the 13 examinations they want scrapped.

The government has held talks with representatives of the protesters as the agitation continues, while Mahto's health has emerged as another point of concern.

Dipke Raises School Education Issues

Dipke also spoke about education-related issues in his home district of Hingoli, saying he planned to visit his village Santupimpri around Independence Day and raise concerns about school facilities with the village sarpanch.

He said private schools should not be allowed to charge excessively high fees and called for a limit on school fees.

“Private schools cannot charge fees of Rs 1.5 lakh or Rs 1 lakh. There should be a limit on all these things,” he said, adding that his team was working on the issue.

He also said proposals would be submitted to the government for improving infrastructure in government schools.

“For now, with the help of villagers and some organisations, we are taking initiatives to improve schools,” Dipke said.

He further said bringing new people into public life was among the CJP's objectives and maintained that supporting movements led by others did not mean attempting to take control of them.