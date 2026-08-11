Babar Azam vs Shaheen Afridi? Battle For Pakistan's ODI Captaincy Intensifies

The debate over Pakistan's ODI captaincy has resurfaced, with Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi once again at the centre of the discussion. While Shaheen remains the official ODI captain for now, reports suggest that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could consider handing him the leadership role to Babar.

Shaheen makes his position clear

When Shaheen was asked whether head coach Mike Hesson and chief selector Aaqib Javed had backed him as ODI captain, the left-arm pacer responded with a smile and said, "As of now, I am Pakistan's ODI captain."

His comment suggests that he has not been informed of any immediate change in leadership.

However, reports indicate that the PCB is considering a bigger leadership role for Babar. There has been speculation that Babar agreed to take charge of the Test side with the understanding that he could eventually be given responsibility across all three formats.

Babar could return as all-format captain

Babar has previously captained Pakistan in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, but stepped down after the team struggled to produce consistent results during his tenure.

PCB could reportedly assess his leadership and the team's performances during the upcoming Test assignments against the West Indies and England before making a decision on the ODI captaincy.

If Pakistan delivers strong results, Babar could potentially be considered for the ODI role as well, putting him in line to lead the side across all three formats.

Why is Shaheen's captaincy under scrutiny?

Shaheen became Pakistan's ODI captain in October last year, replacing Mohammad Rizwan. His leadership credentials are strong at franchise level, having guided Lahore Qalandars to three PSL titles.

However, uncertainty over Pakistan's international leadership has continued despite his success in the PSL. The PCB's apparent interest in Babar has only added to the speculation surrounding Shaheen's future as ODI skipper.

World Cup makes decision important

With the ODI World Cup scheduled for next year, Pakistan cannot afford prolonged uncertainty over its leadership structure. The team has several important assignments before the tournament, giving the PCB an opportunity to assess both Babar and Shaheen.

For now, Shaheen remains Pakistan's ODI captain, at least officially. But if the PCB decides to restore Babar as the team's all-format leader, the captaincy debate could become one of the biggest talking points in Pakistan cricket ahead of the World Cup.