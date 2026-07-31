17-Year-Old Woman Cricketer Dies By Suicide In Nagpur: 'I'm Sad, I Couldn't Be Selected'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police investigate death of 17-year-old aspiring cricketer.

Handwritten note suggests disappointment over cricket team non-selection.

Police continue investigation, urge public to avoid speculation.

A 17-year-old aspiring cricketer from Maharashtra has died, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Initial reports suggest she had been disappointed after missing selection for a Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) team. Investigators have recovered a handwritten note and say the inquiry is ongoing. Police have urged against drawing conclusions until the investigation is completed.

Police Begin Investigation Into Teen Cricketer's Death

The teenager has been identified as Aditi Moreshwar Chaukande. According to police, she was originally from Akola and had been living in Nagpur for the past two years to pursue cricket.

During that period, she trained at the Surve Cricket Academy while working towards opportunities at a higher level. Police said she had been preparing with the aim of earning selection for the Vidarbha Cricket Association.

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Reports indicate she had been disappointed after not being selected for the VCA side. Investigators are examining whether that disappointment played any role, but they have not reached a final conclusion.

According to The Times of India, police recovered a handwritten note in which Aditi addressed her brother, writing, "Dada, you play so well. You will become very big. Make our parents proud. I am sad I couldn't be selected."

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.

Senior Inspector Chetan Chauhan of Bajaj Nagar Police Station said the exact circumstances behind the incident would only be established after the investigation is completed.

Incident Highlights Pressure On Young Athletes

Police said Aditi had been training consistently over the past two years while pursuing her ambition of becoming a professional cricketer.

According to officials, her brother also plays cricket. Investigators are speaking to family members and others connected to the case to establish the complete sequence of events.

The incident has renewed discussion about the pressures faced by young athletes competing for limited opportunities in professional sport.

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Selection at the domestic level is highly competitive, with many players spending years working towards a breakthrough. Coaches and mental health experts have repeatedly stressed the importance of emotional support and guidance for young athletes dealing with setbacks.

For now, police continue to investigate the case and have urged the public to avoid speculation until the inquiry is complete.