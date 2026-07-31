Prime Minister Modi congratulated Andy Burnham on assuming office and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. They also discussed expanding cooperation across key sectors.
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PM Modi Speaks With New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Pledges Stronger India-UK Ties
PM Modi spoke with new UK PM Andy Burnham, congratulating him on taking office. The two leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, defence, technology and clean energy.
- Modi congratulated UK PM Burnham, affirming commitment to ties.
- Both leaders agreed deepening cooperation in key strategic sectors.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the main purpose of the phone call between PM Modi and UK PM Andy Burnham?
Which sectors did Prime Minister Modi and UK Prime Minister Burnham agree to cooperate on?
They agreed to deepen collaboration in technology, innovation, defence, security, clean energy, education, and people-to-people exchanges. They also focused on maximising opportunities from the India-UK CETA.
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