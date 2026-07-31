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English NewsNewsPM Modi Speaks With New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Pledges Stronger India-UK Ties

PM Modi Speaks With New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Pledges Stronger India-UK Ties

PM Modi spoke with new UK PM Andy Burnham, congratulating him on taking office. The two leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, defence, technology and clean energy.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Modi congratulated UK PM Burnham, affirming commitment to ties.
  • Both leaders agreed deepening cooperation in key strategic sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held his first telephonic conversation with newly appointed UK counterpart Andy Burnham, congratulating him on assuming office and reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Modi said he conveyed his best wishes to Burnham for a successful tenure and discussed expanding cooperation across key sectors.

"Delighted to speak with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnham. Congratulated him on assuming office and conveyed my best wishes for a successful tenure," the Prime Minister said.

What Were Discussed?

The two leaders agreed to deepen collaboration in technology, innovation, defence, security, clean energy, education and people-to-people exchanges as part of efforts to take the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to "new heights".

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The Prime Minister also said both sides would work closely to maximise the trade and investment opportunities created by the recently operationalised India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

We will also collaborate closely to fully harness the trade and investment opportunities presented by the recently operationalized India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity and well-being of both our people," he said.

Andy Burnham Replaces Starmer

Andy Burnham has succeeded Sir Keir Starmer as the UK's Prime Minister after being elected Labour Party leader last week. The former Mayor of Greater Manchester becomes Britain's fourth prime minister in five years and the seventh since 2016.

Delivering his first speech outside 10 Downing Street, Burnham pledged to end rough sleeping across the UK, describing it as one of his government's immediate priorities. The announcement was followed by a Downing Street statement confirming an additional £340 million would be allocated over the next five years from the housing department's budget to tackle homelessness.

Burnham also unveiled plans to introduce a 10-year national strategy later this year, aimed at building a stronger economy while bringing what he called "life's essentials" back under public control.

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Acknowledging the pressure on household finances, he said the government would begin announcing cost-of-living relief measures from Tuesday, offering families "breathing space" amid ongoing economic challenges.

Among his other key pledges were reforming the education system to better prepare young people for employment, accelerating the construction of council homes, and maintaining defence spending commitments while adhering to the UK's fiscal and debt rules.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main purpose of the phone call between PM Modi and UK PM Andy Burnham?

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Andy Burnham on assuming office and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. They also discussed expanding cooperation across key sectors.

Which sectors did Prime Minister Modi and UK Prime Minister Burnham agree to cooperate on?

They agreed to deepen collaboration in technology, innovation, defence, security, clean energy, education, and people-to-people exchanges. They also focused on maximising opportunities from the India-UK CETA.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
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PM Modi Breaking News ABP Live India UK Ties Andy Burnham
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